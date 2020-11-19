NBA News Roundup: Twitter reacts as Klay Thompson suffers potential Achilles injury in practice 

The Golden State Warriors have been raring to start the 2020-21 NBA season for a while. That is because, with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back from injury, the team has got elevated to one of the contenders for the championship next season. Thompson had been making good progress in training after returning from the ACL tear he suffered in his left knee. However, in the latest NBA news roundup in this regard, the 30-year-old has suffered a potentially severe Achilles injury.

Nothing has been confirmed yet at this stage, with sources saying that the player will have an MRI scan done in his lower right leg to learn the severity of the damage. Nevertheless, in the aftermath of this development, a bevy of players and fans from the community have shared their thoughts on Twitter regarding Klay Thompson's latest injury. Here are some of the reactions in this regard.

NBA News Roundup: Twitter erupts as Klay Thompson suffers a potential Achilles injury

Klay Thompson

Following Klay Thompson's latest injury, fans as well as players - active and retired - have shared their thoughts on Twitter in this regard, with most of them wishing the injury to be not a major one.

Without further ado, let's delve into some of the reactions.

Praying a lot @KlayThompson is cool!! Like it’s super minor. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 18, 2020

Prayers up for my brother @KlayThompson 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 19, 2020

Damn hope you good bruh @KlayThompson 🙏🏽 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 19, 2020

Needless to say, if Klay Thompson's injury turns out to be a serious one, it would be a nightmarish situation for the Golden State Warriors. As it stands, the franchise's 'dynasty' is under serious threat, and the Warriors may now have to scurry for possible replacements for Klay Thompson this off-season.

Praying for you bro 🙏🏾 @KlayThompson — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) November 19, 2020

Just was with my boy @KlayThompson praying for the best my guy!! — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) November 19, 2020

Following the NBA news update about Klay Thompson's latest injury in the middle of the NBA Draft 2020, the Golden State Warriors' general manager Bob Myers sounded expectedly distraught about the development.

It would be safe to say that a plethora players and reporters from around the NBA also feel the same way as Myers.

There is only ONE Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/K7tNNk5ksR — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 19, 2020

Man... all I gotta say is I’m praying for the best news possible for Klay Thompson. Love watching bro hoop.



🙏🙏🙏



(via pologhost_39/IG) pic.twitter.com/KBjr7jpV73 — Overtime (@overtime) November 18, 2020

Klay Thompson was unable to place weight on his lower leg injury leaving the gym today, sources said. Everyone is hoping for the best. https://t.co/kcxYJczNmX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 18, 2020

Fans from around the league will be hoping that Klay Thompson's MRI results don't allude to his injury as anything too serious. However, in the immediate aftermath of his injury, the player reportedly couldn't put his weight on his leg, something that doesn't augur well for Klay Thompson or the Warriors.

An NBA source in the know about Klay Thompson’s injury simply answered to me: “Not good.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 19, 2020

Damn Klay 🙏🏿 keep your head up bro — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) November 19, 2020

Fans of the franchise have been hoping to see the Splash brothers wreak havoc on the court once again. However, if the situation is as dire as it seems, there is a good possibility that Klay Thompson may never be the same player again.