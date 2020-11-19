NBA News Roundup: Twitter reacts as Klay Thompson suffers potential Achilles injury in practice 

The Golden State Warriors have been raring to start the 2020-21 NBA season for a while. That is because, with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back from injury, the team has got elevated to one of the contenders for the championship next season. Thompson had been making good progress in training after returning from the ACL tear he suffered in his left knee. However, in the latest NBA news roundup in this regard, the 30-year-old has suffered a potentially severe Achilles injury.
Nothing has been confirmed yet at this stage, with sources saying that the player will have an MRI scan done in his lower right leg to learn the severity of the damage. Nevertheless, in the aftermath of this development, a bevy of players and fans from the community have shared their thoughts on Twitter regarding Klay Thompson's latest injury. Here are some of the reactions in this regard.
NBA News Roundup: Twitter erupts as Klay Thompson suffers a potential Achilles injury
Following Klay Thompson's latest injury, fans as well as players - active and retired - have shared their thoughts on Twitter in this regard, with most of them wishing the injury to be not a major one.
Without further ado, let's delve into some of the reactions.
Needless to say, if Klay Thompson's injury turns out to be a serious one, it would be a nightmarish situation for the Golden State Warriors. As it stands, the franchise's 'dynasty' is under serious threat, and the Warriors may now have to scurry for possible replacements for Klay Thompson this off-season.
Following the NBA news update about Klay Thompson's latest injury in the middle of the NBA Draft 2020, the Golden State Warriors' general manager Bob Myers sounded expectedly distraught about the development.
It would be safe to say that a plethora players and reporters from around the NBA also feel the same way as Myers.
Fans from around the league will be hoping that Klay Thompson's MRI results don't allude to his injury as anything too serious. However, in the immediate aftermath of his injury, the player reportedly couldn't put his weight on his leg, something that doesn't augur well for Klay Thompson or the Warriors.
Fans of the franchise have been hoping to see the Splash brothers wreak havoc on the court once again. However, if the situation is as dire as it seems, there is a good possibility that Klay Thompson may never be the same player again.