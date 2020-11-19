NBA Draft 2020: Top 5 winners of the night

The long-awaited NBA Draft 2020 has just concluded, and it was an exciting one, to say the least. This class of rookies has been a highly anticipated one, with the likes of Lamelo Ball and James Wiseman among its ranks. Experts didn't have a consensus for any pick in the lottery of this draft and in the end, there were more than just a few surprises.

With that in mind, here are five franchises that secured the biggest wins during NBA Draft 2020.

NBA Draft 2020: 5 of the biggest wins from the night

We will be looking at prospects who went to a position that made them absolute steals in NBA Draft 2020. Additionally, while we will be paying attention to the fit of the prospect to the team, it won't play a major role as a discerning factor.



#5 Golden State Warriors (Nico Mannion)

Nico Mannion

Several insiders had reported that Nico Mannion's stock had gone up and that the prospect was being targeted by several franchises in the late first round.

So, when the player fell to the Golden State Warriors as the 48th pick in NBA Draft 2020, the franchise must have been thanking their lucky stars.

The franchise needs a back-up point guard in their roster behind Stephen Curry, and Nico Mannion is the perfect candidate. The prospect has all the tools to be a very good playmaker and has also shown flashes of becoming a great scorer as well.

His efficiency of just 39.2% from the field and 32.7% from deep aren't very impressive right now. But given time, the 19-year-old could develop into the perfect second-unit player for the Golden State Warriors.

#4 New York Knicks

Obi Toppin

Experts are still clueless as to how Obi Toppin dropped past the 5th pick in NBA Draft 2020. However, it was the New York Knicks fortune that they picked the 22-year-old at 8th overall.

Toppin is by far one of the most polished prospects in this draft class. A 6'9" forward, the prospect is a threat from both sides of the arc and is a very good shot creator as well.

Coming to you live at The Mecca 💥 pic.twitter.com/JwKTS8f8MJ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 19, 2020

The defensive end is where Obi Toppin needs to develop his IQ and positioning. Given his willingness to learn, the player could develop into the best player to come out of NBA Draft 2020.