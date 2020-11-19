NBA Rumors: The Case for and against the Golden State Warriors Trading James Wiseman this Offseason

Among the many candidates available, the Golden State Warriors selected James Wiseman with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft. The franchise is looking to compete for another championship and has been linked to a host of players in NBA rumors. Should the franchise trade Wiseman along with other assets to acquire the piece they need to win it all next season?

Here are the cases made for and against the Golden State Warriors moving James Wiseman during the 2020 off-season.

NBA Rumors: The Case for the Golden State Warriors trading James Wiseman

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are all on the wrong side of 30. This means that the Golden State Warriors' window to win another championship is a very short one.

NBA Rumors have linked the franchise to several proven and near All-Star level centers in the league. Players like Aron Baynes, Joel Embiid, and even Dwight Howard could massively contribute to a championship team. On the other hand, James Wiseman hardly played a few college games, and so is unproven to say the least.

Wiseman has high trade value as well this offseason. If the Golden State Warriors want to win a championship next year, they could be best served trading the rookie away to bring in an established star ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

NBA Rumors: The Case against the Golden State Warriors trading James Wiseman

James Wiseman

Advertisement

James Wiseman may be a rookie, but scouts believe he is ready to make an instant impact on the league today.

The 19-year-old has everything the Golden State Warriors need out of a center right now. The franchise needs a big man who can be an absolute force on the inside - one that has great touch around the rim, and is an immense lob catcher and finisher. On the other end of the court, they need a good rim protector and someone who can switch out to the perimeter as well.

WE LIT pic.twitter.com/7jY5vbeor0 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 19, 2020

While James Wiseman's IQ on the defensive end needs to improve, the player has all the tools to become a Bam Adebayo-type player on defense. And if given the time to develop, he could potentially become an All-Star level player for the franchise in the future.

And so, the Golden State Warriors need to entrust James Wiseman with the task of being their center for the upcoming seasons.

Also Read: NBA Draft 2020: Anthony Edwards goes First Overall, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball Follow