NBA Draft 2020: Anthony Edwards goes First Overall, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball Follow

Fans of the NBA had been waiting far too long in anticipation for who would be the first overall pick in the NBA Draft. Experts have debated for a long time on which prospect deserved it the most and after all the chatter and rumors, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards.

Here is a brief summary of each team that picked in the top 3, and how the prospect could help the franchise going forward.

NBA Draft 2020: The Minnesota Timberwolves pick Anthony Edwards first overall

As mentioned before, with the first pick in the NBA Draft 2020, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards.

The 19-year-old is arguably the best scorer in his draft class as per scouts and would fit perfectly within the Minnesota Timberwolves lineup. The prospect is a very good off-ball player, which will allow D'Angelo Russell to keep the ball in his hands. And with the player's current ability, he could very easily start as the third scoring option on the team.

While there are some serious concerns on the defensive end of the floor, a backcourt of Russell and Anthony Edwards could be very interesting during the regular season. The pressure is now on the 19-year-old to prove that he truly is worthy of being the first pick in the NBA Draft.

NBA Draft 2020: The Golden State Warriors pick James Wiseman second overall

The Golden State Warriors desperately needed a center with All-Star potential and they got one in James Wiseman.

The 19-year-old will add some much needed athleticism at the five for the franchise during the 2020-21 season. Also, due to the Golden State Warriors' shooting, James Wiseman's lack of a three-point shot won't matter much as he will be allowed to wreak havoc freely inside the arc.

The player has all the physical tools to be an elite rim protector but lacks IQ on defense. But with the Golden State Warriors' development staff amongst the best in the league, it is likely he will fulfill his potential on both ends of the floor.

NBA Draft 2020: The Charlotte Hornets pick Lamelo Ball third overall

The Charlotte Hornets had the third overall pick in the NBA Draft with which they selected Lamelo Ball.

The 19-year-old will bring some much needed playmaking to the franchise. The prospect has the ability to make his teammates better with his magnificent passing. Ball could form a very interesting duo with Devonte' Graham, which could take the team to new heights on the offensive end.

OFFICIAL: The Hornets have selected @MELOD1P with the No. 3 pick!!!



WELCOME TO BUZZ CITY LAMELO!!! pic.twitter.com/ODGLK87BJf — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 19, 2020

On defense, the player simply needs to stay dialed in. During close games in the NBL, Lamelo Ball showed good instincts and IQ but has severely lacked consistency on that end of the floor. The Charlotte Hornets are yet another team that need defense, and the franchise will hope the prospect improves on that end of the floor during the 2020-21 NBA season.

