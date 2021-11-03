NBA launches the Chasedown mobile app in celebration of 75th anniversary season: Everything you need to know about the AR mobile game

Earlier today, the NBA announced the launch of the Chasedown mobile app in celebration of its 75th anniversary season. The Chasedown game is an augmented reality mobile game where players will have to find virtual NBA-themed objects around their local area using tracking and mapping technology.

The Chasedown game is effectively an NBA-themed version of Pokemon Go where, instead of collecting characters, players will collect objects. These objects will include basketballs, championship trophies and 75th anniversary diamonds representing NBA teams.

Players who will be able to collect three NBA team trophies from either conference and one Championship trophy will be registered for a lucky draw with a grand prize of a trip for two for two Regular Season games. The following article looks at all the relevant information you need to know:

NBA UK @NBAUK



Play NOW for your chance to win a trip to NYC 🗽



Find out more: Welcome to #NBAChasedown Play NOW for your chance to win a trip to NYC 🗽Find out more: go.nbachasedown.com/2d26em Welcome to #NBAChasedown 👋Play NOW for your chance to win a trip to NYC 🗽Find out more: go.nbachasedown.com/2d26em

NBA Chasedown: Everything you need to know about the AR mobile game

The NBA Chasedown is an augmented reality game that lets users collect NBA-themed objects in the real world using mapping technology. The game has been introduced in celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary season and is currently available to be downloaded for free on Apple’s App store. Users can also access Chasedown by simply visiting the nbachasedown.com website across devices.

The game offers users the chance to win a grand prize of a trip for two for two NBA Regular Season games. In order to qualify for the grand prize lottery, players will need to collect three NBA team trophies from the Eastern and the Western Conference each, alongside a championship trophy to complete the Chasedown challenge. This will then qualify them for the grand prize draw.

The game has been released on the App Store and can also be accessed by Android users by visiting the link mentioned above. Before being allowed to participate, players will be required to register their email ids and enter a 4-digit one-time password that the Chasedown app will send.

Chasedown is now available on the Apple store. (Image via Apple)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Global giant Tissot has been announced as the official sponsor for the AR game, with a range of other elite companies also promoting Chasedown in the past few weeks. The game is only available to users residing in the USA, UK, France and Germany.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra