NBA League Pass: 5 Scarcely televised teams worth watching during the 2020-21 season

The 2020-21 NBA season is almost upon us with four franchises set to feature in nationally televised games on opening night. Unfortunately, not all teams get the same treatment when it comes to countrywide broadcasts. That's where the NBA League Pass comes in.

Teams worth keeping an eye on via NBA League Pass

Outside the big names such as LA Lakers or Boston Celtics, several teams will be fun to watch. They may not win enough games to warrant national spotlight but they'll make some headlines for sure.

Unless you reside in the local markets of these teams, you'll have trouble finding streams for their games, unless you have access to the NBA League Pass of course. On that note, let us look at five such scarcely televised teams whom you should follow via the NBA League Pass.

#5 Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

Despite being based out of California, the Sacramento Kings have zero nationally televised games for the first half of the 2020-21 season. This is primarily due to the franchise's 14-year postseason drought but things could be changing.

De'Aaron Fox has looked good in the preseason. His explosive pace and playmaking ability is surely worth watching via the NBA League Pass. Additionally, you have Buddy Hield who's shot over 40% from downtown for his career. Then there's Hassan Whiteside who you can rely on for blocks at the rim.

✅ Preseason Complete



🎥 All the good stuff from our preseason finale! pic.twitter.com/4DXvflvv3Y — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 18, 2020

The Kings have a fairly deep roster and although they won't likely make the playoffs, they'll be entertaining enough.

#4 Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks have put together a strong roster. They've acquired proven veterans in Rajon Rondo and Danilo Gallinari. They've brought in the Serbian sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic as well. They already have the tricky Trae Young and the fiery John Collins.

Despite boasting of such as the exciting team that will push for the playoffs, the Hawks only have one national TV game for the first half of the season. Clint Capela has already taken offense to the same.

