The NBA's Most Improved Player award is a chance to highlight some of the league's emerging young talents. Through the first two months of the season, there are multiple players who have emerged as early favorites.

Looking back through recent years, multiple star-level players have won the NBA's Most Improved Player award in their rise to stardom. Over the past decade, some of the notable winners include Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant. Last season, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen took home the hardware.

As the NBA season rages on, here are some players who could be front and center in MIP race come season's end.

NBA Most Improved Player Power Rankings:

5) Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Rounding out the top five is Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner. The Magic are currently second in the Eastern Conference, and his heightened play has been a catalyst in their success.

Coming off a strong showing in the FIBA World Cup, Wagner is averaging career-highs across the board. Through 22 games, he is putting up a stat line of 20.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals. It's only a slight uptick from his stats last year, but should still put him in the conversation for MIP.

4) Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Next up is another member of the 2021 draft class, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. Following a lackluster sophomore season, the young prospect has taken a big step forward in year three.

This season, Barnes is averaging 19.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals. His biggest leap is in his three-point shooting. Barnes' percentage has jumped up 10 points (38.3%) while also close to doubling his attempts per game (5.2). Even though he was a top-three draft pick, Barnes is still a name to monitor for Most Improved Player as the season continues.

3) Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Since being drafted, Alperen Sengun has slowly developed with the Houston Rockets. That said, the young big man appears to be making "the leap" this season.

Along with averaging a career-high in points (20.8), Sengun is also putting up his highest assists per game average (5.7). With his increased production, he's put himself in the conversation with some of the other top all-around offensive big men in the NBA. Since his increase in production is so high, Sengun is by far one of the early favroties for MIP this year.

2) Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Early in the season, Tyrese Maxey looked like the runaway favorite for Most Improved Player. Some players might have jumped him, but he is still very much in the running.

This year, Maxey has proven he is a star-level player in the NBA. In his first 20 games, he is averaging 27.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Between his improved scoring and playmaking, Maxey has proven to be a reliable running mate to Joel Embiid.

1) Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Through seven weeks, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton should be the runaway favorite for Most Improved Player. After being named an All-Star last season, he has grown into an MVP-level player.

In his first 18 games, Haliburton is posting a career-high 26.9 points. He is also leading the league in assists at just over 12 per game. Along with putting up career bests in both these categories, Haliburton is also just shy of 50/40/90 shooting splits. The Pacers star is currently shooting 525% from the field, 44.1% from three and 88.4% from the line.

Haliburton has stamped himself as one of the top young stars in the game today. If he's able to maintain these numbers all year, he'll be the frontrunner to take hom MIP.