NBA MIP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Tyrese Maxey after Week 3

We are now 10 games into the NBA season, and the seasonal awards races are starting to take shape. Through the first three weeks, there are a handful of players who look like runaways for Most Improved Player.

Last year, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkannen took home MIP following a breakout season with the Jazz. This year, there are candidates with all kinds of different progressions. Some are promising young talents starting to look like stars, while others are lesser-known draft picks who are coming into their own.

Here are some of the early favorites for the NBA's Most Improved Player award now that every NBA team has played a handful of games.

NBA Most Improved Player Power Rankings

5) Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

Kicking off this list is Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas. His case for Most Improved Player is a little flawed, but he is still worthy of being in the mix.

After showing flashes last season, Thomas has burst on the scene to start the year. In his first eight games, the 22 year old is averaging 26.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 asssists. It is worth noting that his minutes and volume of shots have seen a huge uptick this season.

Thomas is battling an ankle injury right now that is expected to keep him out for two weeks. If he can maintain this high production upon his return, he'll surely be a favorite to win Most Improved Player.

4) Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Next up is another young player who finds themselves in an expanded role this season. The Atlanta Hawks gave Jalen Johnson an opportunity in the rotation, and he is making the most of it.

Johnson averaged just five points last year, but has improved greatly to begin the year. Through his first nine games, his production has jumped to 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists a night. Johnson's impact on both side of the floor for the Hawks should keep him in the conversation for Most Improved player this season.

3) Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Still days before his 20th birthday, Jalen Duren has become a foundational piece for the Detroit Pistons. Following a solid rookie campaign, the young center has taken a big step forward in year two.

Second year players almost never win Most Improved Player, but Duren's name still belongs in the mix. He is currently averaging a double-double for the Pistons with 12.6 points and 10.6 rebounds.

2) Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Since being taken fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors in 2021, Scottie Barnes has been a bright young talent in the NBA. That said, the 22 year old looks like he's in the midst of a breakout season.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Barnes does it all for the Raptors on both ends. In his first ten games, he is averaging 20.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks.

Between growing into a 20-point-per-game scorer and his all-around impact on the floor, Barnes is a name that will likely be connected to this award all year.

1) Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

When speaking of breakout seasons in the NBA this year, Tyrese Maxey should be the first name mentioned. The young guard has come alive for the Philadelphia 76ers as Joel Embiid's new running mate.

Along with running the offense following the departure of James Harden, Maxey is also scoring at an incredibly high rate. The 23 year old is fresh off notching a new career-high (50 points) in a win over the Indiana Pacers. So far this year, Maxey's averages sit at 28.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

Maxey has cemented himself as one of the top guards in the NBA, and is the runaway favorite for MIP through three weeks.