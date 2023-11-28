NBA MIP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Tyrese Maxey after Week 5

The 2023-24 NBA season has not disappointed so far, with several competitive games already, along with the excellent integration of the In-Season Tournament. Additionally, there have been some standout players who have shown tremendous improvement in their games compared to their previous seasons.

These players have continuously worked hard on their skills and talent to better hone their craft. Whether it's because of a new role or trying to prove oneself from the league, there's no mistaking that these players have made important and noticeable strides.

With that said, here's a look at the top five candidates for the NBA Most Improved Player award after Week 5, as per Cover's AJ Salah and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 5 candidates for NBA Most Improved Player: Power Rankings 2023-24 after Week 5

5) Cade Cunningham - Odds: +1800

Cade Cunningham - Detroit Pistons

In his third year for the Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham is averaging 22.2 points (40.6% shooting, including 32.7% from 3-point range) and 7.1 assists per game. After only playing 12 games in the previous season (underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in left leg), Cunningham has come back fully healthy and looking as spry as ever.

The 22.2 scoring average is more noticeable, but the continued improvement in assists should not be overlooked. When he first entered the league, the Pistons guard had already shown his decision-making ability and has only improved since.

4) Cam Thomas - Odds: +1400

Cam Thomas - Brooklyn Nets

Prior to his ankle injury, Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was in the middle of a career year in his third season with the franchise. Thomas was putting up 26.9 points (47.9% shooting, including 32.1% from 3-point range) and 3.8 rebounds per game.

The electric scoring has been consistently put on display by Thomas, with him envisioned to be an important piece for the franchise moving forward. With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden no longer on the team, the door has opened for Thomas to take full flight.

3) Alperen Sengun - Odds: +900

Alperen Sengun - Houston Rockets

Under the guidance of Houston Rockets' head coach, Ime Udoka, the team has looked the best since the James Harden era. In the success of the team, enter Alperen Sengun, who is having his best NBA season yet. The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 20.2 points (56.7% shooting, including 32.3% from 3-point range), 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

The increase in his scoring and rebounding numbers is incredible, but the 5.6 assists per game is Sengun slowly unlocking his full potential. He has shown flashes of his on-court vision in his two previous seasons with the team. However, he has looked the best in dishing the basketball in his third year, completing his complete package of a center with a versatile skill set.

2) Scottie Barnes - Odds: +500

Scottie Barnes - Toronto Raptors

Listed second on the list is Scottie Barnes, from the Toronto Raptors. Barnes had an inconsistent sophomore season compared to what he put out in his rookie campaign. Be that as it may, the Raptors forward has nicely adjusted to his role with the Raptors while posting his best stat line yet.

In his third NBA season with the team, Barnes is averaging 19.0 points (46.5% shooting, including 37.6% from 3-point range), 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. His shooting efficiency and his improvement in decision-making make Barnes a strong candidate for the NBA Most Improved Player award.

1) Tyrese Maxey - Odds: +100

Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey is listed as number one, with the odds in his favor and the production he has shown. Without James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers, Maxey's game has reached a different level this year. Alongside Joel Embiid, Maxey is now one of the team's go-to scorers and has not disappointed.

He has been averaging 26.6 points (46.0% shooting, including 40.3% from 3-point range), 6.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. The combination of speed and elite shooting has made Maxey a tough matchup for most opposing guards.