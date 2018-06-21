NBA Draft: Mock Draft for Picks 11-20

Who should teams be selecting which players within the 11-20 pick range? A followup to my top 10 mock draft.

mihail.kancharlaa CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 12:53 IST 50 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Earlier this week I posted a mock draft regarding the top 10 picks in the draft, you can go check that out and come back to this piece to keep up with my draft predictions.

With these next ten picks, we have some lottery teams that will search to build upon their young core and some winning teams that will look to find pieces to push them further into the playoffs. This draft is very heavy on talent towards the beginning, however, there are some talented prospects that will be helpful and effective members of any team.

Players like Kevin Knox, who I see falling out of the top ten, could very well be a future star. He is a raw prospect now, who did not have a big showing at Kentucky, but he could develop into a reliable starter if he falls to the right system. Other players like Lonnie Walker, Miles Bridges, and Mikaal Bridges won't necessarily be stars, but they could be good scoring wings for any playoff team.

Let's see who the teams within the 11-20 range could draft this coming Thursday:

With the 11th pick, the Charlotte Hornets select Kevin Knox

Kevin Knox, a freshman from Kentucky

As mentioned earlier, Kevin Knox could become a star. Knox had a fairly underwhelming season at Kentucky. It must be reminded that he is not even 19 yet. Knox had his share of struggles. His 3-point shot does need to improve, as he shot under 35% from 3 in college. He is a versatile scorer, as he can attack the rim and knock some mid-range jumpers. He has drawn comparisons to Tobias Harris with his smaller frame and ability to play the power forward position.

It will need to be determined whether Knox is going to play the small forward or the power forward. He needs to put more effort on defence, but his potential overall will be enough for a lottery team to take a chance. Charlotte made a mistake last year taking Monk instead of Mitchell, and they may be doing more scouting to be cautious this year. I do believe Knox could be part of that next core with Monk as the Hornets try to figure out their direction.