NBA Mock Trade: Rockets pursue Anthony Davis and $50M wing to elevate roster with this blockbuster proposal

Anthony Davis was involved in one of the most shocking trades in NBA history back in February. The LA Lakers sent him, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

The Utah Jazz were involved, acquiring Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2025 second-round pick from the Lakers and a 2025 second-round pick from the Mavericks. They sent each team with cash to complete the biggest three-team deal in NBA history.

As much as Nico Harrison defended his decision to trade Doncic, they failed to make the playoffs. Kyrie Irving suffered a serious knee injury carrying the team, while Davis got hurt in his first game in Dallas and was hobbled during the NBA Play-In Tournament.

On the other hand, the Houston Rockets failed to make it past the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. They fell short in Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors, with Buddy Hield dropping 33 points on them as Steph Curry struggled his way to 22 points and 10 rebounds.

After their elimination, the Rockets were immediately linked to Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Houston has the young players and draft picks to acquire KD or "The Greek Freak."

While it's certainly possible for the Rockets to get either superstars, they could also focus on convincing the Dallas Mavericks to trade them Anthony Davis. Let's look at what a potential deal between the two Texas teams would be in this NBA mock trade.

NBA Mock Trade: How can the Rockets acquire Anthony Davis?

If the Phoenix Suns make Kevin Durant or even Devin Booker available, the Houston Rockets have the pieces to acquire one of them. Durant brings experience, but he'll be 37 years old in September plus all the injuries he's had since tearing his Achilles in 2019.

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be harder to acquire since the Milwaukee Bucks would likely want Alperen Sengun or Amen Thompson as part of the deal. The Rockets' building block should involve both players, so the Bucks' asking price could be too high.

So why not turn their attention to getting Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks? Davis provides interior scoring and elite defense, and if paired with Thompson's length and Sengun's playmaking, could turn heads in the Western Conference.

Here's a potential trade proposal from the Rockets to acquire Anthony Davis from the Mavs:

Rockets receive:

Anthony Davis

Klay Thompson

Total Salaries: $70,793,047

Mavericks receive:

Jalen Green

Jabari Smith Jr.

Cam Whitmore

Dillon Brooks

2027 first-round pick via HOU (unprotected)

2029 first-round pick via HOU via DAL/PHX (unprotected)

Total Salaries: $70,347,595

In this scenario, the Houston Rockets get two veteran stars with championship experience in Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson. Davis gives the Rockets length, scoring and defense, while Thompson, who signed a $50 million deal with Dallas last summer, replaces Dillon Brooks.

He's a better shooter, but a worse defender, though the Rockets would take Klay's pettiness over Brooks' propensity to "poke the bear."

The trade also doesn't deplete the Rockets of their chest of picks, and it retains important players such as Tari Eason and Fred VanVleet. Their starting lineup would likely feature FVV, Klay, Amen, AD and Sengun.

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks would likely decline this trade since they've just gotten Davis. However, Kyrie Irving's injury might have changed things in Dallas unless Nico Harrison somehow manages to get Kevin Durant this offseason.

But if that's not the case, Irving could miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season. If he signs an extension with the Mavericks, he'll be nearly 35 years old when he returns to court. Davis would be 34 at that point, so they won't have the time to gel and develop chemistry to make it work.

With a lost season and the blowback from the fanbase, Harrison could get his saving grace by turning AD into Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Cam Whitmore. They are three young prospects who could develop along with Dereck Lively II and Olivier Maxence-Prosper.

The Mavs could turn Dillon Brooks, PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford into future picks. Those would get added to the two first-rounders from Houston and the one from the Lakers, replenishing their stock of draft selections, which should have been the primary goal when they traded Luka Doncic.

