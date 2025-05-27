NBA Mock Trade: Sixers dump Paul George and pair 6-foot-10 double-double machine with Joel Embiid to create Twin Towers

Paul George had a disappointing first season with the Philadelphia 76ers, while Joel Embiid barely played due to an ailing knee. George is still signed for three more seasons, while Embiid's monster extension won't kick in until the 2026-27 NBA season.

If the Sixers want to remain competitive, they might need to package the No. 3 pick and trade George for an available star player. PG has more value at this point compared to Embiid, who might be unable to suit up in back-to-back games for the rest of his career.

George was limited to just 41 games this season, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He endured a couple of knee injuries early in the campaign before a wrist issue slowed him down even more. At age 35, he might already be on the decline.

Let's look at an NBA mock trade sending Paul George and picks to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Domantas Sabonis.

NBA Mock Trade: Sixers trade Paul George, form Twin Towers duo with Joel Embiid and Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings had a disastrous 2024-25 NBA season, firing coach Mike Brown and trading star guard De'Aaron Fox. The Kings could be entering a rebuild, with players such as Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan in demand.

DeRozan has been linked with the Miami Heat, while Sabonis is one of the best centers in the NBA. The Lithuanian big is a double-double machine who is also capable of being a playmaker, though not as effective as Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Here's an NBA mock trade involving Paul George and Domantas Sabonis:

Sixers receive:

Domantas Sabonis

Kings receive:

Paul George

2025 first-round pick (No. 3)

2028 first-round pick (Unprotected)

2030 first-round pick (Swap)

In this scenario, the Philadelphia 76ers get an opportunity to put together Domantas Sabonis and Joel Embiid. Both are different players who could be a perfect fit. Sabonis could also alleviate concerns for the Sixers if Embiid inevitably goes down with an injury.

The Sixers would also still have players such as Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain to remain competitive in the East. However, it all hinges on Embiid's ability to stay healthy, which has been the biggest criticism of the former MVP.

Philly attached three first-round picks, including the No. 3 pick, since Sabonis is still in his prime. Two first-rounders might have been enough, though Paul George's albatross contract possibly warrants an additional first-round pick.

On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings enter a rebuild if they trade Domantas Sabonis. They get a foundational piece in the No. 3 pick, which could either be Ace Bailey or Dylan Harper. They received a nice haul from the De'Aaron Fox trade, but those picks are unlikely to be in the lottery since the San Antonio Spurs are expected to be great in the next decade.

The Sixers in 2028 and 2030 could be a different story due to the uncertainty surrounding Joel Embiid's knees. But why would the Kings take on Paul George's contract?

In addition to getting a future first-round pick for him, they get a veteran voice to guide someone like Bailey, as well as a possible trade asset if he plays well in the latter part of his deal.

