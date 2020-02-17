NBA Most Improved Player 2020: February Power Rankings

Jayson Tatum and Brandon Ingram are two of the most cold-blooded young talents.

So far, the 2019-20 regular NBA season has been stuffed with numerous interesting story lines, many of which were possible because of injuries of major superstars. The absence of some of the big names created space for the rising stars to shine brighter than they ever have. No doubt the NBA is brimming with quality basketball talent. But it is only when that skill executes consistently, is when we witness the culmination of a breakout year.

The ongoing season has been a ride. The All-Star lineups saw a bunch of new faces as a plethora of players excelled in their newest roles. With the promise that his year has incorporated, it can be stated with firm belief that the NBA's future is in safe and steady hands.

Considering the numbers put forward by a select group of individuals thus far, we shall take a look at the front-runners for the 'Most Improved Player' award as the All-Star break gets weaving in full swing.

#5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai is 4th amongst all sophomores in points per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's breakout year has been instrumental to Oklahoma City Thunder's uncharacteristic success this year. While the Thunder (33-22) sit comfortably inside the playoff window, SGA is averaging career-high numbers in 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, while shooting 46% from the field.

Unlike most athletic second-year players, Shai uses crafty dribble moves to create unguardable angles on his way to the rim. The Canadian started for Team World in the 2020 Rising Stars challenge and is well on his way to elevating to an All-Star level as early as next year.

The 21-year-old has started in all 55 games for OKC this year, playing over 35 minutes per contest, and is recording 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while commiting less than 2 turnovers on average.

