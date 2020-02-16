NBA All-Star Game 2020: Listing the 10 first time All-Stars

Domantas Sabonis

With the NBA All-Star Weekend in full swing, there have been a lot of talks on who deserves a spot and who doesn't. With LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo being the captains of the two sides, the usual suspects followed.

The young blood selected for the All-Star game will have the opportunity to showcase their talent to the world. The likes of Domantas Sabonis and Brandon Ingram will be under the spotlight, and their performance coupled with the superstars' showings will make for good viewing.

There are 10 first-time selections in the All-Star Game, the most since 2002. Here, we look at the 10 young prospects that are making their All-Star debut this weekend.

#1 Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram has been sensational for the New Orleans Pelicans this campaign

Brandon Ingram has frequently drawn comparison with Kevin Durant, and now we know why. The forward is averaging nearly 25 points per game, grabbing 6.4 rebounds while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.

Coming in on the back of a career-threatening blood clot problem, the youngster's meteoric rise has been nothing short of spectacular. After being deemed not good enough for the Lakers, Ingram has answered the critics back in the best way possible.

#2 Devin Booker

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

After years of consistent, top-notch performances, Devin Booker has finally been awarded an All-Star selection. Replacing the injured Damian Lillard, Booker's initial exclusion drew a lot of criticism from fans and players.

Currently averaging 26.4 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 36% from the range, the guard will be looking to lead the Phoenix Suns to a playoff spot for the first time since 2010.

#3 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is leading the way for the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic continues to build on his impressive Rookie of the Year season as he looks to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a playoff appearance. With the addition of Kristaps Porzingis, the Mavericks are having a terrific season.

Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists this term while shooting nearly 47% from the field. The guard has been racking up triple-doubles at will, and is nearly averaging one for the season.

