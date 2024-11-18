NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 4 ft. Gradey Dick

It's been a month since the NBA began and the race for the Most Improved Player of the Year remains frantic. Chet Holmgren looked like the favorite to win the award two weeks into the season, but an injury will cost him his eligibility to take home individual accolades.

Evan Mobley took his spot atop Sportskeeda's MIP rankings list due to his impact on the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. Mobley's breakout campaign will likely result in his first All-Star appearance and possibly a couple more awards at the end of the season.

LaMelo Ball has also been exceptional for the Charlotte Hornets, but he's already a former All-Star back in 2022. Jalen Williams (OKC Thunder) and Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks) are the favorites odds-wise, although that could change in the coming weeks.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Let's look at this week's Most Improved Player rankings.

NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) Rankings - Week 4

#5 - Gradey Dick | Guard | Toronto Raptors

Gradey Dick | Guard | Toronto Raptors (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: NR

Average (Week 4) - 19.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.7 APG, 0.3 SPG 0.0 BPG

Average (This Season) - 19.0 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.4 APG, 0.9 SPG 0.4 BPG

Average (Last Season) - 8.5 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.6 SPG 0.0 BPG

Gradey Dick earned a starting role for the Toronto Raptors this season following the departure of Gary Trent Jr. Dick is averaging 19.0 points per game, an improvement of 10.5 ppg from his rookie campaign.

The Kansas product is back in the top five of the Most Improved Player rankings after a one-week absence. He'll likely be among the favorites despite the Raptors' poor start to the season.

#4 - Payton Pritchard | Guard | Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard | Guard | Boston Celtics (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

Average (Week 4) - 11.7 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.7 SPG 0.3 BPG

Average (This Season) - 15.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.1 SPG 0.1 BPG

Average (Last Season) - 9.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.4 APG, 0.5 SPG 0.1 BPG

The Boston Celtics are still the favorites to win the NBA championship this season. Payton Pritchard has carved an important role as the team's sixth man. Pritchard is having a career season, though he falls one place from last week's rankings.

The 6-foot-1 guard remains a Most Improved Player of the Year candidate due to his impact on the Celtics. He'll be a mainstay in the rankings as long as he doesn't regress as the season continues.

#3 - Christian Braun | Guard | Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun | Guard | Denver Nuggets (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

Average (Week 4) - 14.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.5 APG, 3.0 SPG 0.0 BPG

Average (This Season) - 15.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.3 SPG 0.8 BPG

Average (Last Season) - 7.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.5 SPG 0.4 BPG

Christian Braun climbs one spot in this week's Most Improved Player rankings. Braun had a down week, but he was also tasked to be a playmaker for the Denver Nuggets in Nikola Jokic's absence due to personal reasons.

Braun is a dynamo for both ends of the floor for the Nuggets, but he's more effective if "The Joker" plays. He's not a dynamic scorer who can create his own shot. He's good at knocking down open shots and cutting to the basket for easy layups.

#2 - Norman Powell | Guard | LA Clippers

Norman Powell | Guard | LA Clippers (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

Average (Week 4) - 17.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.3 SPG 0.0 BPG

Average (This Season) - 23.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.1 SPG 0.2 BPG

Average (Last Season) - 13.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.6 SPG 0.3 BPG

Norman Powell is still No. 2 in this week's Most Improved Player rankings. He is the LA Clippers' leading scorer this season due to Kawhi Leonard's absence and James Harden focusing on being a playmaker.

As mentioned last week, Powell could make history if he wins the Most Improved Player of the Year award. At 31, he'll be the oldest player in NBA history to take it home, breaking Darrell Armstrong's record (30).

#1 - Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

Average (Week 3) - 17.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.3 SPG 0.3 BPG

Average (This Season) - 18.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 2.4 APG, 0.9 SPG 1.5 BPG

Average (Last Season) - 15.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.9 SPG 1.4 BPG

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly thrilled with Evan Mobley's progress under coach Kenny Atkinson. Mobley's impact is not just about points, but his hustle on the boards and defense is making a difference for the undefeated Cavaliers.

Another reason why Mobley tops the Most Improved Player rankings this week is his willingness to bring the ball down to create more opportunities for the offense. His defense is still the bread and butter of his MIP campaign, but his scoring has been better, too.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback