NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2024: Top 4 candidates ft. Coby White (Week 21)

The race for NBA Most Improved Player of the Year is almost tied up. However, one player is making a late charge and could pull off the stunner for the award. Alperen Sengun was a contender for the award all season. But his latest leg injury has derailed any shot at the award.

The favorite has been the favorite for almost the entire season. That does not seem likely to change. However, his team’s recent struggles could spell disaster if things get terrible.

Let’s take a look at how things stand in the race for 2024 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year. Only four players have a real shot at the award, and it can be wagered as things stand. Odds in parenthesis are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 4 candidates for 2024 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year

No. 4 - Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (60/1)

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga was moving up the odds board earlier this season. Now that the Warriors have gotten a bit healthier, his campaign has diminished a bit. He was 35/1 last week on the odds.

Kuminga is still having an incredible season after suffering through potential trade piece status last season. He is averaging 16.2 points per game this season. His odds diminishing is a bit odd as he has become one of the more reliable scorers for Golden State. He has averaged 20.9 ppg in eight games this month.

No. 3 - Jalen Williams, OKC Thunder (35/1)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams

Williams has been the second-best player on the current top seed in the West. He is averaging 19.2 ppg this season, which is top 50 in the league. He also adds 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

His chances at the award are slipping. He was 14/1 last week. He is also getting overshadowed by MVP candidate and teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which affects his chances.

No. 2 - Coby White, Chicago Bulls (+135)

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White

White has become the only real challenger to the favorite for 2024 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year. He has brought the Bulls into postseason contention. They are pushing for the eighth seed in the East and White is a huge part of why.

White holds the keys to the offense. He is averaging 19.5 ppg and 5.2 apg. His award chances may slip if his recent hip injury keeps him out for an extended time.

No. 1 - Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (-190)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey is the leader for the award and has been all season. He was named to an All-Star game for the first time and has carried the Sixers without Joel Embiid.

However, his odds for NBA Most Improved are slipping as he has missed some time with injury. Also, the Sixers are struggling. They dropped to eighth in the Eastern Conference after being in the top tier all season before Embiid went down. Maxey is averaging 26.0 ppg and 6.2 apg this season.