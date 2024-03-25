NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2024: Top 4 Candidates ft. Tyrese Maxey (Week 22)

There is a clear favorite for NBA Most Improved Player award. However the race for NBA Most Improved has developed into a two-player chase. One player has made a late charge and closed the gap a bit. If things continue this way, the leading challenger could continue to close the gap as the regular season nears its end.

As with most awards, the narrative has a lot to do with who wins. It could end up going to which of the two players ends up with a better team record.

The recent struggles of the favorite for the NBA Most Improved are more to do with the team and not the player. However, their recent slump could open the door for a late upset in the NBA Most Improved player award. Let’s check out the odds as only four players are left on the odds board with a shot at Most Improved player of the year. Odds are in parenthesis.

Top Four Candidates to win NBA Most Improved

No. 4 - Jalen Williams, OKC Thunder (80/1)

OKC Thunder forward Jalen Williams

Williams has been a rising star this season. The young talent is arguably the second best player on the Thunder, which is one of the best teams in the league this season.

Williams has seen his odds slip a bit from 35/1 last week. His odds took a hit earlier this year when he missed some time due to injury. However, Williams is back and still delivering. He is averaging 18.8 ppg this month and 19.2 ppg this season.

No. 3 - Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (80/1)

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga is another young talent who saw his stock rise from possible cheap trade piece to certifiable scorer for the Warriors. He is averaging 16.3 ppg this season.

He has stepped it up to 19.5 ppg this month, as he has been more relied on with Curry’s decrease in minutes. The Warriors seem poised to end up in the play-in tournament. If they can push for the top six, Kuminga could see his stock for NBA Most Improved increase.

No. 2 - Coby White, Chicago Bulls (+170)

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White

White has emerged as the only contender who could steal the NBA Most Improved Player award from the favorite. White has become one of the driving forces behind the Bulls offense after Zach LaVine was injured.

He is averaging 19.3 ppg and 5.3 apg this season. He has kept up those numbers this month as well, including a 37-point performance in a win against the Sacramento Kings. If White leads the Bulls up the East standings, he could take over the award race, especially if the Bulls vault the Sixers in the standings.

No. 1 - Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (-250)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey

Maxey has been the favorite for Most Improved for almost the entire season. He saw his odds increase since Joel Embiid got hurt, as he took on even more responsibility.

However, the All-Star could see his chances slip if the Sixers continue to struggle. They have slid down the standings and now sit in eighth and seem destined for the play-in tournament after spending most of the year in the top four of the conference. If they keep slipping, Maxey may lose the award. He is averaging 25.7 ppg and 6.2 apg this season.