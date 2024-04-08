NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2024: Top 4 candidates ft. Tyrese Maxey (Week 24)

The race for NBA Most Improved Player of the Year is nearly settled. The favorite has reemerged and seems to have the award wrapped up.

After being the favorite for NBA Most Improved almost all year, he saw his lead shrink. Now he has taken back the reins after his team has risen as a potential playoff contender once again. There are four players left on the odds board for the award.

Let’s take a look at the top four candidates for the NBA Most Improved Player award. The odds to win the award are in parenthesis and are according to DraftKings.

Top four candidates for NBA Most Improved Player of the Year

No. 4 - Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (150/1)

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga is a longshot to win the award. He had a great season going from trade piece to solid starter for the Warriors. He will be used in their playoff run if the Warriors make it out of the play-in tournament.

Kuminga is averaging 16.4 points per game. He saw a huge jump in production after the turn of the year. He averaged 20.6 ppg in January and has shown his scoring abilities that many doubted last season.

No. 3 - Jalen Williams, OKC Thunder (100/1)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams

Williams has been one of the most talked=about young players in the league this season. He got a name drop from none other than LeBron James on his podcast.

Many have noted his improvement, as Williams has transcended to a rising star. He's averaging 19.5 ppg this season and shooting 54.0 percent and 43.1 percent from the 3-point range.

No. 2 - Coby White, Chicago Bulls (+700)

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White

White was +185 to win the award just last week. He had an outside chance at the award but has slipped back, and now it seems unlikely. He struggled in his last two games, and the Bulls went 1-2 last week, which didn't help his late charge for the award.

It has still been a huge season for White. He's averaging a career-high 18.9 ppg this season. He also has shown of his playmaking skills this season, with 5.1 apg this season.

No. 1 - Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (-1600)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey

Maxey is the heavy favorite for the NBA Most Improved Player award as he has been all season.

The Sixers have won five in a row, and Maxey is coming off a 52-point performance in the Sixers' double OT win against the Spurs. He's averaging 25.9 ppg and 6.3 apg during his first All Star season.

The Sixers' resurgence has, of course, coincided with the return of Joel Embiid. The Sixers are just one game behind the top-six in the East and could play their way out of the play-in if they have a solid final week of the season.