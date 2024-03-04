NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2024: Top 5 candidates feat. Coby White (Week 19)

The NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award race may be locked up. The field is not quite as open as some of the other NBA awards. There is one player leading the race. Let’s take a look at where the odds stand.

There are a few young players who raised their game this season. Some have become solid starters and untradeable assets.

One player is the odds on favorite by a mile. There is still time for a dramatic comeback from one of the other candidates. So who is the favorite and who are the dark horses? Let’s take an updated look at the odds for 2023-34 NBA Most Improved player of the year.

Top Five Candidates for NBA Most Improved Player of the Year

No. 5 - Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (25/1)

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga has raised his level and avoided being a trade piece for the Warriors. He is now a starter as the Warriors push for the playoffs.

Kuminga is averaging 15.6 points per game this season. He is efficient in his attack, converting 52.9% of his field goals this season. That is the 26th-best percentage in the NBA this season. His odds slipped from 13/1 last week after the Warriors were blown out by the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

No. 4 - Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (22/1)

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun

Sengun has become one of the most all-around offensive weapons in the game. He is a stat-stuffing machine. He is averaging 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season.

Sengun is also efficient, hitting 53.7% of his shots. He posted six double-doubles in February. His odds of winning the award for NBA Most Improved have taken a hit as the Rockets seem to be lottery bound and on the outside looking in of the play-in tournament.

No. 3 - Jalen Williams, OKC Thunder (13/1)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams

Williams has been a huge reason why the OKC Thunder are in first place in the West. He is their second leading scorer. He is averaging 19.3 ppg. He is shooting 54.4% from the field and 44.5% from 3-point range.

Williams is in the top 50 in scoring and assists. He is also top 25 in shooting percentage. Williams could get a boost if OKC stays atop the Western conference.

No. 2 - Coby White, Chicago Bulls (10/1)

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White

White has been a revelation this season. He has maintained an outside chance at the NBA most improved player award. However, his odds slipped from 4/1 last week.

White is averaging 19.3 ppg. He has scored in double digits in every game since Nov. 18. That includes four double-doubles. If White keeps up his scoring and the Bulls can make the playoffs, White may get some votes for the award.

No. 1 - Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (-650)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey

Maxey is the runaway favorite for the NBA most improved player award. Maxey raised his game this season to All-Star levels.

Maxey will continue to be the favorite as he leads the Sixers during Joel Embiid’s injury absence. Maxey is averaging 26.0 ppg and 6.3 apg. He is 13th in the league in scoring. His numbers could go up as he carries the load for Philly.