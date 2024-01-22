NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Alperen Sengun (Week 13)

The race for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award is heating up. Just like the other awards this season, there is no definite favorite for this category. However, there is one guard who is on pace to take over the race. While a few solid players are right on the heels of this guard, some youngsters could push for a late charge.

Here are the odds for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award race. The top five players are ranked by current odds according to DraftKings sportsbook.

Top five candidates for NBA Most Improved

#5 Jalen Williams, OKC Thunder (40/1)

Williams was seen as a potential breakout candidate going into the season. He has lived up to the hype so far, being a solid contributor on one of the best teams in the West.

Williams bumped up his scoring from 14.1 points per game to 18.8 ppg. He also upped his playmaking with a slight increase in assists from 3.3 apg to 4.5. Williams' case for the award could rise if OKC keeps winning.

#4 Coby White, Chicago Bulls (14/1)

White has seen a huge uptick in production especially in periods when the Bulls have been without Zach LaVine. White increased his scoring from a career-low 9.7 ppg last to 18.6 this season.

White is playing at a career-high pace. He has shown flashes as a starting point guard and leading scorer on an NBA roster.

#3 - Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (10/1)

Barnes has taken on a larger role with the Raptors this season. He has become a central piece of the Raptors as they build towards the future.

Barnes is averaging 20.1 points per game this season. That is top 50 in the league in scoring. He has bumped up his scoring after averaging 15.3 ppg his first two seasons.

#2 - Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (+300)

Sengun has been one of the bright surprises this season, garnering praise from the likes of Nikola Jokic. He is an all-round player with the ability to stuff the stat sheet.

Sengun is averaging 22.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg and 5.0 apg. All those are in the top 40 of the league. He jumped from 14.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 3.9 apg last season.

Sengun is becoming a fixture of the Rockets offense.

#1 - Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (-250)

Maxey is playing at an All-NBA level this season. He has gone for more than 40 points twice already this season. He has boosted his scoring numbers from 20.3 ppg to 26.0 ppg this season.

Maxey has also taken a dramatic step in playmaking and operating as a ball handler on offense. He is dishing out 6.7 apg after just 3.5 last season. He has fitted in nicely after the departure of James Harden.

