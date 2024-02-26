NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Alperen Sengun (Week 17)

There is a strong leading candidate for NBA Most Improved Player of the Year. The race is not quite locked up, and there are plenty of young players who have made a huge jump this season and are still in contention for the prize.

Unlike some of the other races for NBA awards, there is an odds-on favorite for NBA's most improved player of the year. There's also a strong field of contenders who could make a late charge for the award.

Here are the top five players for Most Improved Player of the Year as it stands heading into Week 17 of the NBA season. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top five candidates for NBA most improved player of the year

No. 5 - Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (16/1)

Sengun has been one of the brightest young stars in the league this season. Sengun has become the focal point of the Rockets offense at times despite the presence of highly-drafted Jalen Green and newly signed Fred VanVleet.

Sengun is averaging 21.0 points per game this season. That is a big jump from the 14.3 ppg he averaged last season. Sengun’s odds have gone up from 4/1 last week due to the Rockets' recent slide down the standings.

No. 4 - Jalen Williams, OKC Thunder (16/1)

Williams has been the second-best player on the West-leading OKC Thunder. He is putting up 19.1 ppg this season. His scoring has been extremely efficient, and he is shooting 54.1 percent from the field.

Williams could see a boost in his odds for NBA's most improved if the Thunder keep winning and lock up the top seed in the West. Williams may also struggle to win the award as he is overshadowed by teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP campaign.

No. 3 - Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (13/1)

Kuminga has gone from NBA draft bust and potential trade asset to The Warriors' second-best player on some nights. He is averaging 15.3 ppg this season. He is shooting 52.6 percent this year.

His odds have dropped a bit from 10/1 last week. The Warriors may need to have a second-half surge to rise up the Western standings to increase Kuminga’s chances of winning the NBA's most improved award.

No. 2 - Coby White, Chicago Bulls (4/1)

White has been leading the Bulls in recent months. He is the one who runs the offense and can be their leading scorer on some nights. He is averaging a career-high 19.5 ppg this season.

His efforts have gotten the Bulls into one of the play-in tournament spots in the East. White has taken advantage of his opportunities with Zach LaVine out, and the odds have adjusted accordingly.

No. 1 - Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (-240)

Maxey is the odds-on favorite for NBA most improved and has been for most of the season. He went from a potential solid starter and trade asset into a certified All-Star this season.

His numbers are only going to go up as Joel Embiid remains out, which means more shots and opportunities for Maxey. The guard is averaging 25.8 ppg this season, the 14th best in the league.