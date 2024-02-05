NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Tyrese Maxey (Week 15)

The race for NBA Most Improved Player of the Year is clearing up. One player is taking control of the race for the award. The odds have shifted even more toward his favor. There are some younger players who have also moved up the odds and are chasing the leader.

Can the leader hold on? Who is the leader in the clubhouse? Let’s take a look at the current odds and race for the award as it stands with the All-Star break around the corner.

Top Five NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Candidates

No. 5 - Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets (40/1)

Cam Thomas has made his way into the top five oddswise for the first time this season. Thomas has bumped up his scoring from 10.6 points per game last season to 21.7 ppg. He has received a much greater role and is one of the go-to scorers for the Nets. He is getting some attention now for his prolific scoring abilities.

No. 4 - Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (30/1)

Kuminga is another young player who has seen his stock rise. The Warriors forward went from a possible bad fit and trade piece to now a solid asset for the team. He is third on the team in scoring with 15.1 ppg this season. That is a significant rise from 9.9 ppg last season. Kuminga has been on fire recently scoring at least 20 in eight of his past nine games.

No. 3 - Coby White, Chicago Bulls (28/1)

White has been one of the breakout stars of the league this season. White has taken advantage of his opportunities with Zach LaVine injured. He leads the Bulls offense and is scoring 19.2 ppg with 5.1 assists per game. White has kept up his high level through January. However, his odds have dipped from 10/1 last week for NBA Most Improved.

No. 2 - Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (+700)

Sengun remains the only player with a chance to take out the favorite. Sengun has been a revelation this season. His advancement has reportedly sparked the Rockets to even begin scouting trade offers for young star Jalen Green. Sengun’s odds took a step back from +340 last week. However he is still having a career year with 21.6 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 5.1 apg.

No. 1 - Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (-600)

Maxey was already the favorite but now he has control of the race for NBA Most Improved. Maxey’s odds shifted as he will now have to carry the load for the Philadelphia 76ers with Joel Embiid missing extended time with a knee injury. It will give Maxey even more chances to show off his scoring abilities. Maxey is top 15 in the league with 26.2 ppg and the heavy favorite for NBA Most Improved.

