NBA Most Improved Player of the Year: October 28th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The 2021-22 NBA season had an eventful week. Harrison Barnes hit a game-winner over the Phoenix Suns, while Cleveland Cavaliers upset the LA Clippers. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets also had poor weeks by their lofty standards, while the LA Lakers seem to be in turmoil after their recent loss against the OKC Thunder.
The start of the season has also seen a few breakout candidates for the prestigious 'Most Improved Player' award. On that note, here's a look at the power rankings for the five frontrunners of this award:
#5 Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz
Previous week’s NBA MIP Power Ranking - NA
Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2
Overall: Games played - 5; Games won - 1; Games lost - 4
Last Week: PPG - 24.8, APG - 4.8, RPG - 5.0
Overall: PPG - 23.4, APG - 4.2, RPG - 4.8
Last Week: FG% - 45.8%, 3P% - 47.6%, FT% - 81.5%
Overall: FG% - 45.8%, 3P% - 39.3%, FT% - 81.5.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a great game against the LA Lakers, putting up 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He is making some scintillating plays in the half-court, and has been shooting the ball with equal confidence. He is one of the early contenders for the Most Improved Player of the Year award.
Gilgeous-Alexander has shown natural progression since his NBA career began, and is rightfully OKC Thunder's franchise cornerstone at the moment.
#4 Ja MorantMemphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers
Previous week’s NBA MIP Power Ranking - NA
Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2
Overall: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2
Last Week: PPG - 28.3, APG - 9.3, RPG - 4.7
Overall: PPG - 30.5, APG - 8.5, RPG - 5.0
Last Week: FG% - 53.8%, 3P% - 50.0%, FT% - 79.2%
Overall: FG% - 55.6%, 3P% - 45.8%, FT% - 80.8.
Ja Morant has had a brilliant start to his campaign. After bagging the NBA Rookie of the Year trophy in 2020, he is now aiming for the Most Improved Player award in the 2021-22 campaign. Morant has been quite prolific from the field, averaging 30 points on efficient shooting numbers.
The Grizzlies will take on the Warriors tonight, and Morant will look to leave his mark on this high-profile NBA clash.