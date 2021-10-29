NBA Most Improved Player of the Year: October 28th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The 2021-22 NBA season had an eventful week. Harrison Barnes hit a game-winner over the Phoenix Suns, while Cleveland Cavaliers upset the LA Clippers. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets also had poor weeks by their lofty standards, while the LA Lakers seem to be in turmoil after their recent loss against the OKC Thunder.

The start of the season has also seen a few breakout candidates for the prestigious 'Most Improved Player' award. On that note, here's a look at the power rankings for the five frontrunners of this award:

#5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Previous week’s NBA MIP Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 5; Games won - 1; Games lost - 4

Last Week: PPG - 24.8, APG - 4.8, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 23.4, APG - 4.2, RPG - 4.8

Last Week: FG% - 45.8%, 3P% - 47.6%, FT% - 81.5%

Overall: FG% - 45.8%, 3P% - 39.3%, FT% - 81.5.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a great game against the LA Lakers, putting up 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He is making some scintillating plays in the half-court, and has been shooting the ball with equal confidence. He is one of the early contenders for the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie The last three minutes of the third quarter from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against the Lakers. Just absolutely lost my mind watching this stretch. Step-backs, insane handle on drives. Just your typical 14-point three-minute stretch. The last three minutes of the third quarter from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against the Lakers. Just absolutely lost my mind watching this stretch. Step-backs, insane handle on drives. Just your typical 14-point three-minute stretch. https://t.co/rxwaxls2GC

Gilgeous-Alexander has shown natural progression since his NBA career began, and is rightfully OKC Thunder's franchise cornerstone at the moment.

#4 Ja Morant

Previous week’s NBA MIP Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Last Week: PPG - 28.3, APG - 9.3, RPG - 4.7

Overall: PPG - 30.5, APG - 8.5, RPG - 5.0

Last Week: FG% - 53.8%, 3P% - 50.0%, FT% - 79.2%

Overall: FG% - 55.6%, 3P% - 45.8%, FT% - 80.8.

Ja Morant has had a brilliant start to his campaign. After bagging the NBA Rookie of the Year trophy in 2020, he is now aiming for the Most Improved Player award in the 2021-22 campaign. Morant has been quite prolific from the field, averaging 30 points on efficient shooting numbers.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Memphis Grizzlies star @JaMorant to @YahooSports on why he still has a chip on his shoulder despite such a hot start: “It took me averaging 35 points a game to finally get some All-Star recognition.” sports.yahoo.com/ja-morant-stil… Memphis Grizzlies star @JaMorant to @YahooSports on why he still has a chip on his shoulder despite such a hot start: “It took me averaging 35 points a game to finally get some All-Star recognition.” sports.yahoo.com/ja-morant-stil…

The Grizzlies will take on the Warriors tonight, and Morant will look to leave his mark on this high-profile NBA clash.