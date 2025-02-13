NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) ladder race 2024-25 season (Week 16): Nikola Jokic leads pack ahead of All-Star Break

The NBA 2024-25 season hits pause as the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend takes the spotlight. With the regular season well past the midway mark, few names cement themselves as legitimate MVP contenders and lead the pack with a string of scintillating performances in Nikola Jokic.

Week 16 of the MVP ladder tracker sees familiar names Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo retaining their spots. Jayson Tatum re-enters the MVP conversation, while LeBron James holds on to place after being picked in our Week 15 rankings. With that, here's a look at Week 16's rankings with Jokic at the helm.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA MVP ladder race 2024-25 season (Week 16): Nikola Jokic takes No. 1 spot ahead of All-Star Break

Trending

#5 LeBron James | LA Lakers

Lebron James - LA Lakers

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Week 16 stats: 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks

At 40, LeBron James continues to defy all odds as he props up numbers even as the Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade takes all the spotlight. James' last three games include a 42-point record outing that made him the youngest and the oldest player to hit the mark in the league. His efforts translated to a six-win streak by the Lakers that ended on Wednesday after a loss to the Utah Jazz.

#4 Jayson Tatum | Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics

Week 16 stats: 30.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists. 0.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks

Jayson Tatum's revenge tour continues as the forward bounced back into MVP contention with a series of strong performances. His last three games have seen him record two 30+ point games and one 40-point masterclass against the New York Knicks. His good show also saw Boston prop up three wins on the bounce.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Week 16 stats: DNP

Giannis Antetokounmpo may not have the numbers to show for last week, but his contributions to the Bucks with staggering numbers to show for see him retain third place in our rankings. The 2x NBA MVP averages 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on 60.8% shooting from the field in 41 games.

#2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Week 16 stats: 30.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks

SGA continues to be a force of nature as the guard continues to make a solid case for his maiden NBA MVP. The OKC Thunder mainstay has led the side admirably with a league-best 44-9 record. SGA and OKC are on a seven-game winning streak as the guard sees help coming in the form of Chet Holmgren.

#1 Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Week 16 stats: 30.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks

Nikola Jokic overtakes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to take the top spot in our weekly NBA MVP rankings. 'The Joker' continues to drop videogame numbers as he continues to be in the league's top five across all aspects of the game. The Nuggets have greatly benefited from his rich vein of form with third place in the West and an eight-game win streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback