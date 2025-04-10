NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) ladder race 2024-25 season (Week 25): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander favorite as regular season hits final turn

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is well on his way to winning his maiden NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. With the 2024-25 regular season coming to a close, the OKC Thunder end their campaign as the No. 1 seed, largely due to a singular force in the form of the Canadian guard.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is likely to finish runner-up. And in Week 25 of our MVP ladder, the Serbian takes second place with SGA on pole. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell, and Steph Curry round up the top five.

NBA MVP ladder race 2024-25 season (Week 25): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tightens hold on No. 1 spot

#5 Steph Curry | Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry- Golden State Warriors

Week 25 stats: 26.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks

The Golden State Warriors' spark may have been rejuvenated by Jimmy Butler, but it's Steph Curry's scoring that has propelled the side to a playoff position. The 4x NBA champion has been rolling back the clock with a string of electric performances, notably the 52-point explosion against the Memphis Grizzlies. He has followed up the solid outing with three 30+ point performances.

#4 Donovan Mitchell | Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell- Cleveland Cavaliers

Week 25 stats: 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks

While Donovan Mitchell missed one of the games this week, his consistency and output see him hold on to a spot in our rankings. His scintillating run has seen the Cavaliers finish as the No. 1 seed in the East. The All-Star guard has been a reliable scoring machine for Cleveland, and while the odds of him winning NBA MVP are slim, a top-five finish cements her credentials as a proven performer.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Week 25 stats: 31.2 points, 15.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks

Like 'Playoff Jimmy', Giannis Antetokounmpo might have another gear to his ga,e. The Bucks' mainstay is in the middle of a series of blitzkrieg performances, including his NBA historic triple-double night with 20 assists against the Philadelphia 76ers. With Damian Lillard a doubtful starter with his DVT injury, Antetokounmpo has shouldered the load remarkably well to keep the Bucks in fifth place.

#2 Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Week 25 stats: 31.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 2.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks

The Denver Nuggets have suffered over the last few games. Nikola Jokic's mammoth performances have unfortunately not been enough. Thrown in the Michael Malone firing drama, and the team is in dire straits as the playoffs loom. Jokic continues to a TD3 machine, but the recent string of losses has seen him slip a rung.

#1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - OKC Thunder

Week 25 stats: 30.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks

The OKC Thunder have been the team to beat this season. While the LA Lakers gave them a trouncing earlier, the Thunder replied with a win to clinch the regular-season series 2-1. SGA is the frontrunner to win the NBA MVP this season after a close second last year, and rightfully so, as the OKC are now looked at as legitimate title contenders.

