NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Luka Doncic (Week 22)

Luka Doncic storms back into our weekly updated MVP Ladder Race after playing a key role last week in the Dallas Mavericks' three-game winning streak.

Earlier, the Slovenian's scintillating efforts were in vain as the side struggled to close out games. However, with the regular season reaching its business end, the mercurial guard has been a force for Dallas and the team might be eighth in the standings, but have shown to be playing quality ball in their last five games.

With this, Doncic returns to the top five contenders, and Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum makes way for him. Here is a quick look at the NBA MVP Ladder Race for Week 22.

Top 5 candidates in NBA MVP Ladder Race 2024 (Week 22)

#5 Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

Domantas Sabonis - Sacramento Kings

Games played last week: 3 (Won 2, Lost 1)

Stats last week: 16.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists

Stats this season: 20.0 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists

Domantas Sabonis continues to hold on to a spot in the top five with his stellar run last week. The Sacramento Kings center notched up three double-doubles in as many games last week, with two of them translating to wins.

Save for the shock defeat at the hands of the Washington Wizards, the Kings, and Sabonis have looked in good form as they tie with the Mavericks 41-29 to take seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Giannis Antetokounmpo- Milwaukee Bucks

Games played last week 3 (Won 3, Lost 0)

Stats last week: 21.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists

Stats this season: 30.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed two games with a hamstring issue but was a force when he returned for the game against the Brooklyn Nets. While the absence might have cost him a spot, the power forward proved his dominance against the Nets with solid play on both ends of the floor.

The Bucks are placed second in the West and this makes him one of the contenders in play for the MVP.

#3 Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks

Games played last week: 3 (Won 3, Lost 0)

Stats last week: 29.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 9.0 assists

Stats this season: 34.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 9.8 assists

Luka Doncic has been in pristine form this season and with Kyrie Irving playing his part, the Dallas Mavericks are in the playoff hunt with a 41-29 record, courtesy of the three wins they racked up last week.

The 25-year-old had a double-double and a triple-double game last week as the Mavs reeled off three straight wins.

#2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder)

Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee Bucks

Games played last week: 3 (Won 2, Lost 1)

Stats last week: 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists

Stats this season: 30.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists

The OKC Thunder played three games last week and were on the losing end against the Bucks. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's prolific run sees him keep his second place in the MVP standings.

His league-high record of 30-point games in a row makes him one of the prize contenders for MVP this season alongside Luka Doncic as the Thunder take the second spot in the West.

#1 Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Games played last week: 3 (Won 3, Lost 0)

Stats last week: 27.0 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists

Stats this season: 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists

The Denver Nuggets have taken first place in the West with a series of wins, and are 8-2 in their last ten games. Nikola Jokic has become a triple-double machine for the team this season and has been an MVP favorite well before the regular season comes to an end.

His last five games sees him average 24.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. Only time will tell if he will bag this third MVP or the likes of Luka Doncic or SGA have anything to say.