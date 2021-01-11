NBA MVP race 2020-21: Top 5 favorites for the award right now

Star players from across the NBA have the started the 2020-21 season with a bang, leading their teams single-handedly despite a crammed pre-season. Some of the performances in the first few weeks of the season have reignited the conversation surrounding the NBA MVP race 2020-21.

During the 2019-20 season, the league battled the covid-19 pandemic brilliantly giving us the first-ever NBA bubble, which eventually culminated with LA Lakers bring crowned the Champions.

What the NBA and its players have managed to do during these difficult times is truly commendable. After the shortest offseason, there were concerns about players resting and there were speculations of a dull start to the season but so far we have had plenty of jaw-dropping performances and astonishing stat-lines from supstars across the league, which brings us to the NBA MVP race 2020-21.

Players currently leading the NBA MVP race 2020-21

With Giannis Antetokounmpo winning back-to-back MVP's in the last 2 season, the consensus is that the media fraternity will name a new winner this season. That coupled with some subline performances to start the season, NBA MVP race for the 2020-21 campaign is already a very tight one.

In this article, we take a look at 5 players who are currently the front-runners to win the 2020-21 NBA MVP award.

5) Stephen Curry

NBA 2020-21 Season Average - 29.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.0 SPG

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

The former 2-time MVP Stephen Curry started the season slowly, in the absence of Klay Thompson but in the last 10 days, has produced performances that only go to cement his place as the GREATEST shooter of all-time.

Early on there were many questions surrounding Curry as people wondered whether he was the same man from the pre-Kevin Durant era. It was against Portland Trail Blazers, before which he had already made a record 105 consecutive three-pointers in practice that Steph Curry really found his rhythm. He lit Damian Lillard and crew, scoring 62 points in just 36 minutes, making 8 of 16 3-pointers.

Right now the 3-time NBA Champion is averaging 29.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.0 SPG. With Klay out this season, Golden State Warriors destiny lies completely in the hands of Stephen Curry. If he can manage to take them into the post-season, it will surely put him among the top favorites who can take home the NBA MVP trophy home this year.

4) Paul George

NBA 2020-21 Season Average - 24.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.6 SPG

Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz

Paul Geroge is on fire right now, after a brutal loss to the Denver Nuggets in the bubble there were questions whether LA clippers made the right choice handing him a 4-year $190 million extension.

But just a few months on, that choice seems to be the perfect one. Paul George is currently playing at an elite level on both sides of the floor. The former Indiana Pacers star has managed to pull his team ahead, even when co-star Kawhi Leonard is not in the game.

PG-13 has made some clutch shots already this season, and is averaging 24.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.6 SPG. During the 2018-2019 campaign Paul George finished 3rd in the MVP race behind Giannis and James Harden. If he can manage to steady this pace for the complete regular season and Clippers manage to have a top-2 record in the West, then he could once again find himself right in the middle of the NBA MVP race conversation.