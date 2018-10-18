×
NBA MVP Watch 2018-19: 5 Best performers from 17th October

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
30   //    18 Oct 2018, 18:59 IST

The first round of NBA games from the season is almost over, with only 4 teams yet to play a game within the first 2 days. LeBron James and the Lakers start their season with a tough one at the Moda Center against the Trail Blazers, but we saw enough on Day 2 of NBA action to find some performances worth mentioning here.

It is important to note that this MVP watch is an extremely short-sighted one, with rankings changing at the turn of every week. For context, Kyrie Irving may yet bounce back as a fringe MVP candidate, but he did his rankings no favours with a 2-of-14 shooting night against the Sixers even though the Cs won the game handily.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 best performers yesterday:

#1 Anthony Davis

Davis dunks the ball
Davis dunks the ball

Stats: 32 points, 16 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks in 39 minutes of game time;

13-of-21 shooting from the field, 6-of-7 from the free throw line, +/- of +23

The Unibrow laid down the gauntlet for the crown of the world's best basketball player in a recent interview on ESPN show The Jump. He is one of the betting favourites to win the Kia 2018-19 NBA MVP, and he's started the season off in about as great a fashion as he could have.

Playing 39 minutes in total, Davis was unstoppable as a rim-runner, using his length and strength to great effect against Clint Capela. So bad was the fallout of the Davis-Capela matchup, in fact, that Davis grabbed 2 steals early on in the game on passes intended for the Swissman, while restricting him to only 4 made field goals on 9 attempts.

The Pelicans blowing the Rockets out at the Toyota Center was about as good a result as AD's MVP pitch could have gotten as a start.

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
