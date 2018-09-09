NBA News: Anthony Davis to part ways with agent, rumored to sign with Klutch Sports' Rich Paul

Anthony Davis

What's the story?

According to reports, 5-time All-Star Anthony Davis has parted ways with longtime agent Thad Foucher, a New Orleans native who has been with Davis since he entered the league.

In case you didn't know

The ESPN report further states that to officially change agents, the players are required to file the paperwork with the players' union and then wait 15 days before choosing any other agent to represent them.

Heart of the matter

The report, by ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne and Brian Windhorst, further mentions that Klutch Sports' Rich Paul is a leading candidate to represent Davis. Rich Paul, a friend of LeBron James, already represents well-established players like John Wall, Ben Simmons, and James as well.

At the end of the 2018-19 season, Davis would have 2-years and $55.7 million left on his deal which includes a player option for the second year (the 2020-2021 season). He had signed this 5-year $127.2 million rookie extension deal with the franchise back in 2015.

This is a crucial time for Davis to chose who represents him going forward. In the summer of 2019, Davis is eligible to sign the 35% supermax extension. In 2020, Davis can opt out of the final year on his deal and become an unrestricted free agent. If he opts against either of this decisions, he would become an unrestricted free agent either way with the termination of his contract.

Last season, Davis averaged a career-highs of 28.1 points and 2.3 assists with 11.1 rebounds and a league-best 2.6 blocks in 75 games. In the 2018 postseason, although the Pelicans lost in 5 games to the eventual NBA Champions - the Golden State Warriors, it was the franchise's best result since 2008. With these outstanding numbers, Davis finished third in the league's MVP voting last year.

Author's take

With the Rich Paul connection, could the Los Angeles Lakers be the prime suitors for Anthony Davis?

Irrespective of whether or not he opts out of his deal, the termination of his contract with the Pelicans is very close to the time LeBron James' contract ends with the Lakers. Could the duo join forces for possibly James' final title run?

The NBA is never short of twists, angles, and storylines.