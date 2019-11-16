NBA News: Billy Donovan is unsure if Andre Roberson will return for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season

Andre Roberson has not played since January 2018 due to injury

What's the rumor?

After missing almost two years due to injury, it was reported back in September that Andre Roberson was closing in on a return to fitness. However, the 27-year-old has yet to appear for the Thunder during the opening month of the season, and head coach Billy Donovan is unsure when his defensive stopper will return:

He's working and trying. Like I said last game, I don't have a timetable to be able to say when that would be. Where that leads and how far away from playing is he? It's just too hard for me to say.

In case you didn't know

After being named to the 2017 All-Defensive Second Team, Roberson re-signed with the Thunder on a three-year, $30 million contract. However, after starting the 17-18 season well, Roberson ruptured his left patellar tendon against the Detroit Pistons on January 27. After undergoing surgery the guard was ruled out for the rest of the campaign, although after suffering a series of setbacks, Roberson also missed the entire 2018-19 season.

The heart of the matter

During Roberson's two years on the sidelines, the Thunder have hit the reset button, and with just a year to run on his existing deal, it appears that his future could lie away from Oklahoma City.

With that said, OKC will be doing everything to help Roberson return this season as he has been a great servant during his six years with the team. Yet, with no timeline set for his return, it appears that Roberson is still months away from being cleared to play, and it is possible that he may have already played his final game for the Thunder.

What's next?

The Thunder will be looking to follow up their impressive overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers when they face Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers on Monday.