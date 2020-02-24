NBA News: Bradley Beal passes Jeff Malone in Washington Wizards' franchise All-Time scoring list

Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has done it again, as the All-Star snubbed guard passed legend Jeff Malone in the Washington Wizards' franchise All-Time scoring list. Beal now stands second on the list.

Beal had just passed All-Star John Wall earlier this February on the list, as it was anticipated for Beal to pass Malone as well shortly thereafter. He also passed Wes Unseld in the middle of January, which certainly shows the level of skill Beal is playing at. Even with all these accolades and passing several well-known players, Beal was not named in this year's All-Star teams.

Nonetheless, he continues to show why he is important for the organization. Beal scored 53 points in tonight's game, marking a career-high game for himself. On top of all that he has achieved tonight, this was his second 50+ point game in his career. He is certainly putting people on his radar for not choosing him for the All-Star game.

Unfortunately, Beal had to celebrate these records in a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, as they lose their second game back from the All-Star break. The Wizards currently hold the fourth toughest schedule after the All-Star break and it does not look pretty here on out. While they were considered a darkhorse for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, it is likely now that they will not make the playoffs yet again.

Even if Beal and the Wizards do not make it, he will not stop producing the way he continues to do so on the floor. Beal currently sits fifth in the league at PPG and is improving on defense in terms of steals and blocks. Hopefully, this loss doesn't prompt anything from Beal, who must be hurting after a star-studded night for himself.

Beal and the Wizards next opportunity to win come on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks.