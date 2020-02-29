NBA News: Carmelo Anthony offers update on a potential return to the New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony spent seven seasons with the New York Knicks before leaving in 2017

What's the news?

Carmelo Anthony's former agent Leon Rose is set to take over as New York Knicks president on March 1st, and the NY Post is reporting that Rose is interested in bringing Anthony back to New York this summer. Nevertheless, Anthony maintains that he would have to see Rose's plans for the franchise before considering a move back to the team that he played for between 2011 and 2017.

It’s hard to say because I don’t know what that situation is going to be. The easiest thing to say is, ‘His agent is there, he’s coming back.’ Until I sit down and see the whole plan, I don’t know. When the offseason comes, I got to be careful (what I say) now because it’s tampering.

In case you didn't know...

Following seven and a half seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Anthony was traded to the Knicks in 2011 as part of a blockbuster multi-team trade. He further enhanced his reputation as one of the NBA's best players during his time in New York and led the league in scoring during the 2012-13 season. However, the Knicks reached the playoffs just three times during Melo's seven-year spell with the team, and he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder following a miserable 2016-17 season.

The heart of the matter

Anthony has averaged 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists over 44 games with the Portland Trail Blazers this season - and the 35-year-old is likely to attract interest from several teams if available on a minimum deal. Nevertheless, Anthony's relationship with Rose will be a huge factor, and it's worth noting that the former All-Star has previously expressed his interest in a return to New York.

What's next?

The Knicks are back in action later today as they take on the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, Anthony and the Trail Blazers face the Atlanta Hawks.