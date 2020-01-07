NBA News: Cleveland Cavaliers Waive Alfonzo McKinnie And Tyler Cook, Sign Levi Randolph, Amid Kevin Love Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly waived Alfonzo McKinnie and Tyler Cook, and signed Levi Rudolph, according to Clevelanddotcom. Many are assuming it to be the prerequisite for a Kevin Love Trade.

Cleveland Cavaliers have four players on the roster who have expiring contracts- Tristan Thompson, John Henson, Matthew Dellavedova, and Brandon Knight. Out of these four, Thompson and Henson can bring in a lot of value for the Cavs. However, the trade on priority for the management is that of Kevin Love. The disgruntled star has been showing his frustration on and off the field, the videos of which have been flowing all over the internet.

The Cavs have been in talks with multiple teams around the NBA, listening to their offers for Love. However, the massive sum of money that the star carries with himself is forcing other franchises to think twice. However, Love will be a great addition to any team that is looking for a strong big man with an efficient three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the waiving of Alfonzo McKinnie and Tyler Cook has been a move to maintain some roster flexibility. The contracts of both the players were set to become guaranteed, so the Cavs didn't let that happen, as pointed out by Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. So this clears the air around the fact that this was done to address Kevin Love Trade.

To add further to the story, the Cavs has also signed guard Levi Randolph, who went undrafted in the 2015 NBA drafts. He is currently averaging 15.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 dishes, and 1.3 steals per game in the G-League. Randolph can also fill in some of the gaps for Cavs, temporarily.

Altogether, these are clear indications of a couple of trades on the charts for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the coming month.