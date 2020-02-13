NBA News: Damian Lillard expected to miss All-Star Game due to groin injury

Dame was having a career-year before he went down.

Damian Lillard suffered a groin injury late in the fourth quarter while playing against the Memphis Grizzlies. He then commited an intentional foul to stop the timer and walked directly to the locker room. The Portland Trail Blazers lost the game 111-104.

Head Coach Terry Stotts indicated the 29-year-old point guard will undergo an MRI on Thursday. When Dame was asked about his appearance during the All-Star Weekend, he clearly hinted at not risking his health and his team's playoff hopes,

“I don’t think it makes sense to try to force myself to be out there doing stuff,” Lillard said. “I’ve been there, I’ve done it all before and I’m sure I’ll have more opportunities, but I want to make sure I’m healthy, so when the break is over, I’m rested and I’ve done all I can do to be ready as soon as possible.”

WATCH Damian Lillard suffers right groin strain pic.twitter.com/8DpCwHhw4X — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 13, 2020

The latest updates meant that the star would miss Saturday's 3-Point Contest as well as Sunday's All-Star Game.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard suffered a right groin strain (grade 1-2) and is unlikely to participate in Sunday night’s All-Star Game, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 13, 2020

Damian also provided clear-cut suggestions as to who should take his spot on the All-Star starting lineup.

“Hopefully, somebody who should have been there, who didn’t make it, unfortunately, I have to be the fall guy, but hopefully, Devin Booker or somebody like that will get the spot,” Lillard said.

Lillard is currently averaging career-high numbers in 29.7 points and 7.9 assists, while shooting almost 40% from beyond the arc this season so far. The Portland Trail Blazers are four games behind the 8th seed Memphis Grizzlies and looking to make a final playoff push.