NBA News: Former ESPN Radio host believes OKC Thunder should look to trade Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

What's the rumor?

Over the last 72 hours, Russell Westbrook has attracted plenty of criticism for his performances during the Thunder's first-round playoff exit to the Portland Trail Blazers. In response to this, The Ringer's Ryen Russillo recently discussed the posibility that general manager Sam Presti could look to trade away his All-Star point guard.

In case you didn't know...

Westbrook has been with the Thunder for more than a decade, during which he has established himself as one of the NBA's biggest stars. The 30-year-old has been named as an All-Star on eight occasions, and he also took home the 2017 MVP award. He has also averaged a triple-double in three consecutive seasons.

The heart of the matter

Next season, Westbrook will enter the second year of his five-year, $205 million contract extension that he signed back in 2017. The entire OKC franchise is built around him, and Westbrook has stayed loyal to the team despite having numerous chances to leave in the past. Due to this, an exit looks extremely unlikely, and the Thunder will once again attempt to win next season with the All-Star pairing of Westbrook and Paul George.

However, Ryen Russillo of The Ringer had his own opinions. Speaking on the Bill Simmons podcast, he stated that:

If I were Presti I wouldn't make it known publicly, but I think you get a dollar on a dollar for Westbrook right now. What's the point in OKC? What's the point of bring everyone back and having Westbrook as the ring-leader? I understand what he means to Thunder fans. You lost two MVPs and this MVP took your money and wanted to stay home. He decided to stay. But you lost to one rookie scorer in the playoffs last year. Oklahoma City is held hostage to Westbrook in a way that I haven't seen since Iverson was with the Sixers.

What's next?

Following their early postseason exit, the Thunder are now focused on a potentially pivotal offseason. General manager Sam Presti will be focused on sorting out the futures of a host of player's such as Dennis Schroder, Nerlens Noel, and Raymond Felton.