NBA News: Isaiah Thomas fined $25,000 for making contact with official

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Isaiah Thomas pushed the game referee, Marat Kogut, into the crowd.

NBA has imposed a fine of $25,000 on Washington Wizards' guard Isaiah Thomas for making inappropriate contact with the referee.

Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas has been fined $25,000 for making inappropriate contact with a game official on Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2020

The incident took place on Friday when Wizards took on the Portland Trail Blazers. Thomas tried to break free from Carmelo Anthony - who had tied him up to the sidelines - but in the process pushed the game referee, Marat Kogut, into the crowd.

Watch the video of the incident below:

The Wizards go down a man early after Isaiah Thomas gets ejected.



STREAM HERE:https://t.co/dzCfH15Shm#RipCity pic.twitter.com/WPmAhSVUa0 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 4, 2020

Although it looks like Thomas never wanted to make intentional contact, the fine will still be imposed.

All is not going well for Isaiah Thomas, who once was one of the best guards in the league for the Boston Celtics. He switched a couple of franchises in the last few years and has been dealing with a hip injury. Currently, he is trying to reignite his career with the Washinton Wizards.

With his current form, he is averaging 13.0 points, 1.6 grabs and 4.4 dishes a game. He has played a total of 25 games this season and shooting 42.1% from the field and 41.5 % from beyond the three-point line.

The Wizards are 11-24 for the season and sitting on the 12th place in the Eastern Conference rankings having beaten another top rankled team tonight, the Denver Nuggets, at the Capital One Arena.