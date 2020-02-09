NBA news: Isaiah Thomas waived by the Los Angeles Clippers

Isaiah Thomas joined the Los Angeles Clippers on the 6th of February, after a three-team trade deal, that involved the Clippers, the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards. The deal saw Marcus Morris joining the Clippers, as well. However, Thomas has now been waived by the Clippers.

The Clippers have waived guard Isaiah Thomas, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2020

A former All-Star player, Thomas has been waived just three days after joining the team from Los Angeles. He did not have a bad season for the Wizards before this, but it was still not comparable to his All-Star caliber seasons, from the Boston Celtics. In his 40 matches for Washington this season, Isaiah Thomas averaged 12,2 points, 1,7 rebounds and 3,3 assists.

Isaiah Thomas did not manage to have a significant impact in any team that he joined after he got traded by the Boston Celtics. Considering that it is already February, and we are not far away from the end of the regular season, it is going to be interesting if the former All-Star player is going to be picked up by another NBA team for the last stretch of games.

Thomas can prove to be a valuable shooter from the bench, therefore he can be a valuable asset for some NBA teams.