NBA News: Jamal Crawford is confident that he will make a return to the NBA

After spending more than a year away from the NBA, Carmelo Anthony was finally offered a route back to the league earlier this week as the Portland Trail Blazers signed him to a non-guaranteed deal. There are still several other notable veterans waiting for a return, and Jamal Crawford is perhaps the best free agent remaining on the market.

Despite quickly approaching his 40th birthday, Crawford made a solid impact with the Phoenix Suns last season and the veteran told NBA.com that he is still eager to return to the league this season.

Crawford was selected eighth overall way back in the 2000 NBA draft, and the three-time Sixth Man of the Year has featured in more than 1,300 regular-season games. He spent last season with the Suns, averaging 7.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 18.9 minutes per game.

The former Knicks star also delivered one of the best performances of the 2018-19 season when he dropped 51-points on the Dallas Mavericks on the final day of the regular season.

"I know I can play, and I would think my reputation is still solid. It’s baffling to me. My skill set is sharp. I feel that I’m good. My mindset is be patient and hopefully something good comes about it. I’ll be ready for the opportunity," Crawford said.

Despite turning 39 earlier this year Crawford remains an excellent reserve option, and it seems like an injustice that he is still out of the league. Teams around the league are starting to look at ways to improve their roster, and it is difficult to imagine that Crawford will be without a team for much longer.

As a free agent, Crawford has no upcoming deadline to find a team by. Meanwhile, Anthony is expected to make his long-awaited return to the court next week.