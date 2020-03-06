NBA News: Luc Mbah a Moute works out for the Houston Rockets

The race for playoff seeding is heating up.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets worked out free-agent forward Luc Mbah a Moute this Wednesday. He has missed almost two NBA seasons now after he underwent a partial medial meniscectomy on his left knee last year.

The 11-year NBA veteran has already played for the Rockets once during the 2017-18 season and knows the system well. However, after appearing in only four games with the Los Angeles Clippers last season, it remains to be seen if his extended absence will make a meaningful difference to Houston's lineup.

The 32-year-old holds career averages of 6.4 points and 4.1 boards while shooting 45% from the field. He started his career with the Milwaukee Bucks and went on to play for the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets thereafter.

His 6-foot-8 frame could be a bonus for a team obsessed with small-ball lineups, as he has finished with a positive defensive win share in 10 of his 11 seasons so far. He is capable of guarding multiple positions and can provide some much-needed size to the Rockets' roster. He has never averaged double-digits in scoring in a single season.