NBA News: New York Knicks host smallest home crowd in over 13 years after Spike Lee controversy

This would be their seventh straight year missing the playoffs.

According to Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press, the Madison Square Garden - home to the New York Knicks - hosted a total attendance of 16,588 for Wednesday's loss to the Utah Jazz, which was well below its maximum capacity of 19,812.

Moreover, this happened to be the team's lowest announced attendance since December 13, 2006. In the backdrop of the public feud between superfan Spike Lee and the Knicks organisation, many fans decided to boycott the Knicks home game, resulting in large swaths of empty seats during the game.

Disillusioned by harassment from team owner James Dolan over the arena's employee entry point, the Oscar winning artist announced that he will not be attending any Knicks home game this season.

"I'm being harassed by James Dolan, and I don't know why," Lee said. "How is it the wrong entrance if I've been using the same entrance for 28 years? It's Garden spin."

Despite a much-improved roster this season, the New York Knicks find themselves at the second worst spot on the East leaderboard with a lowly 19-43 (0.306) record next to their name. The team is 8 games out of a playoff spot.