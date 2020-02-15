NBA Rumors: Orlando Magic 'tried hard' to trade Aaron Gordon

It seems like Aaron Gordon was saved by the bell.

According to a recent report by Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Orlando Magic were actively trying to ship 24-year-old Aaron Gordon. A number of teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns, were in contention to make something happen, but ended up pursuing other options.

According to a source via Heavy.com:

They were trying, and they tried hard to get something done with him at the deadline. All that gets brought back into focus once the season is over and you have a good idea what the market is for him.

Aaron Gordon's value on an NBA roster

Gordon is averaging 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season, with a 47 percent effective field goal percentage. However, despite his obvious talent, Gordon is yet to play for a winning squad.

With the Magic likely to give Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba and Nikola Vucevic prolonged minutes in the future, Gordon could act as an integral role player elsewhere.

Gordon signed a four-year, $76 million contract in 2018 with a descending salary over time, making it easy to pull off a trade. His salary drops to $18.1 million next year and $16.4 million in 2021-22.