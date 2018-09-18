NBA News Round-Up, Sep. 17: KD Plans to Join LeBron in LA; League sets salary cap for next 2 seasons

Yash Matange

Kevin Durant and LeBron James in the 2018 NBA Finals

The 2018 Media Day and Training Camp is almost upon us. We are just over a week away from the new NBA season's festivities tipping-off.

With LeBron James signing with the Lakers, an injured DeMarcus Cousins signing with the reigning champs on a discount and of course Paul Geroge staying in Oklahoma City, this past offseason has been no disappointment by itself. But there's no debate about the fact that it falls short in comparison to the impact the free agency moves and trade deals that went down in the summer of 2017.

Nonetheless, other than the month of August, the league is more often than not, never short of rumors, possible trades, and interesting announcements. In that respect, Monday (September 17th) was a busy day and here is all the buzz from the league:

Rookie Luka Doncic dominating Mavericks' practices

Rookie Luka Doncic at the 2018 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, rookie Luka Doncic has been by far the best player on the court during practices in the Mavericks' facility.

"The word out of Dallas is that Doncic has often been the best player on the court in pickup games at the Mavs' facility despite not being in great shape by NBA standards."

Now, in a vacuum, that's not really saying a lot given the team's talent. The Dallas Mavericks, a franchise that finished with a record of 24-58 (13th in the West) last season, hasn't had an All-Star selection since 2015. But something that MacMahon adds further puts his previous statements in a better light.

"And before you make a crack about the Mavs' talent or lack thereof, these games have included local products like LaMarcus Aldridge."

To be frank, there should have never been a doubt about Doncic. With multiple Euroleague team and individual honors to his name, it goes without saying that Doncic is easily the NBA's greatest draft prospect ever. And like with any other rookie, this is just the beginning. Once Doncic can maximize his physical potential, the ceiling to his success is limitless.

