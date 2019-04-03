NBA News Roundup, April 3rd, 2019: Luke Walton could be fired, Lonzo Ball sues Big Baller Brand co-founder and more

Luke Walton's future with the Los Angeles Lakers is in serious doubt

After another year of exciting action, the 2018/19 NBA season is quickly coming to a close. The playoffs are set to begin in less than two weeks' time, with a number of the league's strugglers are already turning their attention towards the postseason.

Due to this, there is a number of stories emerging around the NBA, and here is all the latest news that you need to know for April 3rd.

Lonzo Ball files a suit against Alan Foster, co-founder of Big Baller Brand

Lonzo Ball has been the face of the Big Baller Brand

Much of the last week's news cycle has focused on the potential break-up between Lonzo Ball and the Big Baller Brand. The controversy emerged when it was reported that company co-founder and close family friend Alan Foster was embezzling millions of dollars to his personal account. Lonzo subsequently distanced himself from the brand, covered up his Big Baller Brand tattoo, and also hinted that he would be moving over to Nike.

The fallout also seems destined to continue as ESPN's Ramona Shelburne is reporting that Ball is now suing Foster:

In court documents obtained by ESPN, which were filed electronically on Tuesday night in Los Angeles Superior Court and expected to be processed Wednesday morning, Ball alleges that "shortly after his release from prison, Foster embarked on his plan to target Ball and his family" and then "fleeced them of millions of dollars" by "creating a variety of corporate entities in which he gave himself ownership interests and managerial control."

The Big Baller Brand was launched in 2016 by Lonzo's father LaVar and the brand quickly gained attention due to sneakers being price at $495. The brand also made Lonzo the first player since LeBron James to enter the NBA with his own signature shoe line.

