NBA News Roundup, April 5th, 2019: Anthony Davis set to join the Celtics over Lakers, Andre Roberson injury update and more

Anthony Davis could be set for a move to the Celtics this summer

After another year of exciting action, the 2018/19 NBA season is quickly coming to a close. The 2019 Playoffs are just one week away, and while the participants from the West have long been established, four teams from the East are currently locked in an intense battle for the final three playoff spots.

Elsewhere, teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers are already gearing up for a major summer of in-and-outs, whereas lottery teams have all eyes on the upcoming NBA Draft. So, as we head into the final days of the regular season, here is all the news that you need to know for April 5th.

#1. Lonzo Ball parts ways with agent

Lonzo Ball has agreed to part ways with his agent of two years

Despite not playing since the start of 2019, Lonzo Ball continues to be in the news. Just days after he sued Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for damages of at least $2 million, Ball has decided to part ways with his agent, Harrison Gaines.

Ball emphasized that the breakup had nothing to do with the recent Big Baller Brand controversy, and in a statement released to ESPN, Ball thanked Gaines for his years of service:

Harrison Gaines has been a trusted advisor and close friend for many years. He guided my NBA career with integrity and always had my best interests at heart. Harrison has always had my back and although we will no longer be working together after mutually deciding to part ways; our relationship will always be bigger than basketball

Gaines had worked as Ball's agent since the point guard declared for the 2017 NBA draft. While Ball was Gianes' first client, he has since gone on to represent players such as Isaiah Austin and Jabari Brown.

