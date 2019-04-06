×
NBA News Roundup, April 6th, 2019: Kevin Durant to leave the Warriors, Westbrook makes history and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
17   //    06 Apr 2019, 17:17 IST

Kevin Durant has reportedly made a decision on his future in Golden State
The 2018/19 NBA season is quickly coming to a close. The 2019 Playoffs are less than one week away, and fans are eagerly waiting to see if a team can finally dethrone the rampant Golden State Warriors.

While the participants from the Western Conference have long been established, the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, and Brooklyn Nets are still battling to secure one of the final three playoff spots in the East.

Elsewhere, already eliminated teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are gearing up for a major summer of in-and-outs, while lottery teams are eagerly awaiting the upcoming draft.

Evidently, there is no shortage of news emerging from the NBA, and here are the biggest stories you need to know for April 6th.

Russell Westbrook averages a triple-double for a third consecutive season

Russell Westbrook has averaged a triple-double for a third consecutive season
For a third consecutive year, Russell Westbrook has averaged a triple-double for the season. Despite drawing some criticism for his poor shooting this season, Westbrook once again proved his status as one of the NBA's best, setting a new record that is unlikely to ever be matched.

Entering the 16/17 season, only one player had ever averaged a triple-double for a season. This was Oscar Robertson way back in the 61/62 season. However, Westbrook has now done something that many said would not be replicated, in three consecutive seasons.

Entering last night's game against the Pistons, Westbrook needed three assists to reach his latest milestone, and it took the 30-year-old less than 90 seconds to set up three teammates. For the season, the 2017 Most Valuable Player is averaging 23.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game.

