NBA News Roundup: Frank Kaminsky, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist among players waived on cut-down day

NBA teams have been trimming their rosters today in preparation for Monday’s deadline for confirming their official rosters for the 2020-21 regular season. In this NBA news roundup, we’ve put together a list of notable players that were waived by their teams today.

Teams have been waiving players left and right on Saturday to allow these individuals to clear waivers by Monday before the start of the regular season. Waiving them now saves teams from paying these players for each day of the regular season that they spend on waivers.

Here are the top NBA players waived on Saturday (in no particular order):

1. Courtney Lee, Guard, Dallas Mavericks

Courtney Lee was part of the trade that brought Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in 2019. He has bounced around the NBA for some time earning quality playing time on each stop.

Though the 35-year-old Lee has been on the decline, he has some value as a 3-point marksman and shot a remarkable 44.7 percent from beyond the arc in just 14.4 minutes of action per game. He has some value on a contending team so he could find employment this season.

2. Gerald Green, Forward - Houston Rockets

Gerald Green suffered a foot injury last year during a preseason game while playing for the Houston Rockets and missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season.

Free agent G/F Gerald Green hopes he’ll get the opportunity to re-sign with his hometown #Rockets: “Everybody knows how much I feel about this city and what this city feels for me. For me, if I come back again...I’m gonna have the same feeling I did when I came back in 2017.” pic.twitter.com/v1ksXkv8JP — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 25, 2020

The Rockets are hard-capped after Houston’s sign-and-trade for Christian Wood and had to let go of Green, who wanted the opportunity to return to the Rockets but it just wasn’t feasible for his hometown team to accommodate him.

The veteran swingman still has lots to offer and an NBA title contender should be interested in his services.

3. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Forward - Minnesota Timberwolves

Toronto Raptors v Charlotte Hornets

The Minnesota Timberwolves waived Rondae Hollis-Jefferson who was on a training camp deal. He can add depth at the forward spots and is versatile enough to guard three positions.

This is a flexibility play for the Wolves. Allows them to keep an open roster spot in case a 2 for 1 or 3 for 2 trade materializes, or they suffer a big injury. There is a possibility that they bring back RHJ later as well, sources said. https://t.co/w7PMhWVW28 — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 19, 2020

His defensive ability should get him employment elsewhere in the NBA and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he gets a deal very soon.

4. Frank Kaminsky, Center - Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings waived Frank Kaminsky who reportedly signed a non-guaranteed deal with them on Nov. 26.

In his five-year NBA career, he has averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. He spent most of his career with the Charlotte Hornets but was with the Phoenix Suns last season. He’s a decent 3-point shooter, averaging 34.7 percent for his career so a team that wants a floor-spacing big man might take a chance on him.

5. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Forward - New York Knicks

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

A former second overall pick of the NBA Draft, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was waived by the New York Knicks. He’s an excellent defender but his lack of offensive firepower hurts his value.

His numbers had been going down the past few seasons (0.9 points per game last season for the Mavs) and unless he picks up a jump shot somewhere, he won’t be getting a call from an NBA team any time soon.

