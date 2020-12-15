NBA News Roundup: LeBron James still the King, LA Lakers the clear winners of the off-season as per ESPN's latest league executive survey

Despite having a weak free agency class, the 2020-21 NBA offseason didn't disappoint, as the fans saw some exciting trades completed in this interval. In the latest edition of the NBA News Roundup, we will take look at what the executives around the league had to say about the offseason. We also look at their take on the NBA MVP race, which is expected to involve players such as Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

NBA News Roundup: League Executives reveal their take on the best player in the league, MVP favorite

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Three

ESPN recently conducted a survey, in which they spoke to eight scouts and executives. The experts were asked to share their thoughts on who is the best player in the NBA, which team had the best off-season, etc. LA Lakers' talisman, LeBron James was the unequivocal choice for the best player in the league and received 7 votes out of 8. Meanwhile, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo earning a single selection.

LeBron James missed out on the MVP award last season but played a crucial role in the LA Lakers' record-tying 17th title victory, winning a Finals MVP in the process. His popularity amongst the executives and scouts doesn't come as a surprise, considering his massive impact on the LA Lakers' performances.

While predicting the MVP winner in the upcoming campaign, Luka Doncic earned four votes, while Antetokounmpo had to settle for two votes. Damian Lillard and Nikola Jokic received a vote each. Doncic, despite being in his sophomore year, was in the MVP conversation last season and will be expected to improve, which makes him a strong candidate for the award.

New ESPN story: After a frenetic offseason, I surveyed executives and scouts to get a sense of what lies ahead this season. Who is the best player in the NBA? Who had the best offseason? Who will win the title? All of that, and more: https://t.co/8R2rMceId0 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 14, 2020

Also Read: How to watch NBA preseason games 2020-21?

Scouts and executives share their offseason report card, discuss James Harden's future

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Advertisement

ESPN's survey also shed light on the thoughts of scouts and executives on the offseason, and which teams were able to execute their plans to perfection. The LA Lakers stood out with four votes, while playoff hopefuls Atlanta Hawks got two selections. The OKC Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers earned a vote each.

The LA Lakers added some key pieces like Marc Gasol and Dennis Schroder this offseason and will go into the 2020-21 campaign with a stronger roster than last season. Their offseason moves make them favorites to win the 2020-21 NBA Championship.

On the subject of teams that had the worst offseason, the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets were tied at three votes each, while the Milwaukee Bucks got two votes. The Pistons made some strange decisions such as adding multiple players of similar skillset. The Rockets lost Russell Westbrook to Washington Wizards and may have to part ways with James Harden soon.

The survey also revealed that the scouts and executives believe the Houston Rockets will end up keeping James Harden this offseason. The executives suggest that suitors won't be able to fulfil the Rockets' demands of sending a franchise cornerstone and first-round picks in exchange for the 2018 NBA MVP.

James Harden is reportedly “unmoved and uninterested” after the Rockets traded for John Wall. The Beard still wants out of Houston, per @wojespn and @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/RhFHLdZ5dz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against the Miami Heat keeping Tyler Herro as they look to land James Harden