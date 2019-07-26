×
NBA News Roundup, Friday, 26th July: L.A. Clippers could sign former Golden State star, Tacko Fall signs with the Boston Celtics and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
48   //    26 Jul 2019, 17:45 IST

Shaun Livingston was released by the Golden State Warriors earlier this month
Shaun Livingston was released by the Golden State Warriors earlier this month

The 2019 off-season is now well underway, and NBA fans have already been treated to almost a month of excitement. Superstars such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been traded to title-contending teams, whereas the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Al Horford all opted to seek a new challenge in free agency.

Due to this, the 2019-20 season is quickly gearing up to be among the most exciting in recent memory, and plenty could still happen in the latter stages of the postseason.

A number of notable free agents remain available, while players such as Bradley Beal, Steven Adams, and Serge Ibaka continue to be linked with moves. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 26th.

Sam Presti expected Russell Westbrook and Paul George to remain with the Thunder

Paul George and Russell Westbrook have both opted to depart the Oklahoma City Thunder
Paul George and Russell Westbrook have both opted to depart the Oklahoma City Thunder

In Russell Westbrook and Paul George, the Oklahoma City Thunder boasted one of the NBA's best All-Star duos. However, the team allowed George to leave after being informed of his desire to join the L.A. Clippers, while Russell Westbrook was later traded to the Houston Rockets.

Nevertheless, Sam Presti revealed on Thursday that the Thunder initially had plans to bring back both players for the 19-20 season, and expressed his belief that the team was on track to win 50 regular-season games.

Despite showing plenty of promise at times, the George and Westbrook era ends as a failure. During their two seasons together, the Thunder failed to win a postseason series despite favorable matchups against the Trail Blazers and Jazz.

However, Presti did at least manage to land an array of future picks, and the Thunder will be hoping to rebuild around the likes of Terrance Ferguson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

