NBA News Roundup, Friday, August 30th: Carmelo Anthony could be set to join the Brooklyn Nets, Wilson Chandler banned for 25 games and more

Carmelo Anthony spent the early part of the 2018-19 season with the Houston Rockets

While the FIBA World Cup will get underway this weekend, plenty could still happen in the NBA. Kevin Love, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul are among the names being linked with a trade, while notable free agents such as Kenneth Faried and Carmelo Anthony remain available ahead of the new campaign.

The ongoing World Cup also gives individuals playing overseas a chance to impress NBA teams, and it is possible that a breakout star could earn a move to the league ahead of the new season. So, with the potential for much to happen in the coming weeks, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for Friday, August 30th.

#1 Carmelo Anthony could link up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn

Carmelo Anthony could be on the verge of a move back to New York with the Nets

Carmelo Anthony has not played since November, although the 10-time All-Star has worked hard as he attempts a comeback. Anthony has been linked with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, although The Athletic is reporting that the veteran could be on the verge of joining the Brooklyn Nets:

The Brooklyn Nets remain interested in potentially signing Anthony, who recently trained with a group of their players in Los Angeles, including Kyrie Irving. In fact, one source told The Athletic that Irving and Kevin Durant, who both joined the Nets in July, are "pushing" the club to sign Anthony.

Melo joined the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2018-19 season but made just 10 appearances during a disappointing short spell with the franchise. Nevertheless, a move to Brooklyn would give the 35-year-old perhaps one final chance to chase the title that has so far eluded him.

