NBA News Roundup, Friday, July 12th: Houston Rockets complete trade for Russell Westbrook, Marcus Morris snubs the Spurs and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 29 // 12 Jul 2019, 17:39 IST

The Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Russell Westbrook following Paul George's departure

Most of the in-demand free agents around the league have already been snatched up, and at this point, the remaining pool of available talent is pretty shallow.

However, NBA teams will start to look towards trades over the coming weeks, and a number of major moves could still be in the works. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know.

Russell Westbrook joins the Houston Rockets

Westbrook was unable to guide the Thunder past the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019 playoffs

Ever since Paul George was traded to the L.A. Clippers last week, many have questioned if Russell Westbrook would follow his fellow All-Star out of Oklahoma City.

The Thunder had been discussing a trade package with the Miami Heat, although ESPN is reporting that Westbrook has completed a rapid-fire move to the Houston Rockets:

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a blockbuster trade to send Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets to reunite him with James Harden. The Rockets will send guard Chris Paul, two protected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Thunder

Westbrook and Harden spent three years playing together with the Thunder, and ESPN is reporting that both players were eager to reunite in Houston. The report also states that the Thunder are open to finding Chris Paul a new team, as the 34-year-old is unlikely to want to end his career on a rebuilding Oklahoma City.

Westbrook has four years and $171 million remaining on his contract, although the Rockets will now be among the favorites in the West. The 30-year-old was drafted by the Thunder back in 2008, and he leaves the franchise as their leader in points, assists, rebounds, and games played.

